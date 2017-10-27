Remy Ma better look out! Her bestie, Cardi B, just teamed up with her nemesis, Nicki Minaj, on a HOT new track…and fans are LIVING for it.

It’s no secret that Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj can’t stand each other, which is why many fans were pretty shocked when Remy’s good friend, Cardi B, collaborated with Nicki on Migos’ new track “Motor Sport.” The song is all any hip-hop fan can talk about in the aftermath of its Oct. 27 release, and fans are completely trolling Remy for being left out of the epic collaboration. Dozens of Twitter users began posting GIFs and photos of what Remy’s reaction might be to hearing Cardi and Nicki on the same track — and some of them are REALLY funny. Check out the best memes below!

A lot of people also made sure to point out that Remy has been teasing a duet with fellow Nicki nemesis, Lil Kim, for months now, but there’s been absolutely no sign of that track. It certainly came as quite a surprise that Nicki and Cardi were able to secretly team up and drop a FIRE song before Remy and Kim could put something together themselves after all that talk! Hopefully Cardi’s latest project won’t take a toll on her friendship with Remy, though. After all, the 25-year-old has said in the past that she’s not looking to be part of any drama. “I don’t want problems with anybody,” she explained at the VMAs in August. “I just want to make music and make money.”

As for Remy and Nicki’s beef, we probably shouldn’t expect an end to that any time soon! The ladies dissed each other any opportunity they had all summer long, and they’ve been feuding since way back in 2007. It’s SO on!

Remy Ma watching Nicki Minaj & Cardi B on the same track like #MotorSport pic.twitter.com/ydRDXLodfx — Sir Navi🎯 (@Navigator_SA) October 27, 2017

when cardi said "why would I wanna hop in some BEEF? When I can hop in a Porsche!" #MotorSport She knows how to win..@RealRemyMa take note pic.twitter.com/rBlAacuTXb — RETWEET Nicki Minaj (@BossGotTWEETS) October 27, 2017

Remy Ma & Lil Kim : our single is coming so… Migos & Nicki & Cardi B : #MotorSport pic.twitter.com/9l8j3uOq0k — remy #MotorSport (@remybst) October 27, 2017

When a NickixCardi collaboration before Remy and Kim LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO. Cardi smarter than y’all think 😂😂😂 #MotorSport pic.twitter.com/4q9jKEJx8o — Lil Bill🤦🏾‍♂️ (@JDEB__) October 27, 2017

