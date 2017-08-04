Chris Brown Makes An ‘Umbrella’ Reference On New Song & Rihanna Fans Are Freaking Out

Chris Brown has been featuring on tons of tracks lately, but this time he’s the center of attention. Listen to ‘Pills and Automobiles’ and try not to lose it at the possible reference to one of Rihanna’s biggest hits!

“Them hatin’ n****s kill the vibe, you can live your life,” Chris Brown, 28, sings on “Pills and Automobiles,” “Bad b*tch in Hawaii, umbrella with the ice.” Could just be a coincidence that he mentioned an “umbrella,” which is obviously one of the most iconic Rihanna songs, but either way it makes us raise an eyebrow! Chris’ track also features Kodak Black, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Yo Gotti and dropped today, Aug. 4. Listen to it above!

Fans are loving the new song, which came as a surprise to many. “I’m simple I see a boogie I like,” one person commented on YouTube. “This song is f*cking lit!!” another declared. Others simply went with multiple flame emojis (see here.)

Check out more of the lyrics:

I just wanna show you off, I don’t wanna do you wrong

Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the flyest of them all?

I get money when I want, I can f*ck her if I want

Baby you can take it off, I’m that n***a with the sauce (aye, yeah)

Whole lot of Saint Laurent, can’t remember what it cost (aye, yeah)

F*ck I’m feelin’ like a boss, f*ck on it and lick it off (aye, yeah)

You know we can run it up, tell me what you really want

I know I can break you off, come here lemme break you off

If you ever wanna f*ck, can I be the one you call?

If you wanna be a star, I can tell you what it cost

I was gonna put you on, I was gonna put you on

I was gonna change your life girl but I don’t wanna break your heart

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Pills and Automobiles?” Tell us if you love the new track!