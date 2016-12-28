Debbie Reynolds: Ellen DeGeneres, Zoe Saldana & More Stars Mourn Loss Of Legend

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Debbie Reynolds has passed away at the age of 84 and Hollywood is taking to social media to mourn her tragic death. Take a look at the sad messages from celebrities who are completely shocked over her untimely passing.
Debbie Reynolds passed away after suffering a stroke on Dec. 28, her son confirmed after she was rushed to the hospital. Debbie was at her son, Todd Fisher‘s house when someone made a call to 911 just after 1 PM, according to TMZ. She was rushed to a nearby hospital.
At the time of the 911 call, it was due to Debbie suffering a possible stroke. When the actress was at her son’s house, they were apparently discussing funeral plans for her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who died just one day before, at the age of 60 after she suffered a massive heart attack.
Debbie’s last words were to her son were, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie,” Todd told TMZ.
The incredibly talented actress, singer, businesswoman and humanitarian’s career spanned over 68 years. Throughout her legendary tv and film accomplishments, Debbie’s made dozens of friends in show business. Now, Hollywood has taken to Twitter to mourn the death of the Singin In The Rain and Halloween Town star. Of course, most of them have the same jist of that of William Shatner. “Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I’d hoped that my grieving was done for 2016,” he wrote.
See their devastated tweets below:
Debbie Reynolds’ Life In Photos
This is such a sad time, as Hollywood has lost a quite a few legends in 2016. Icons like David Bowie [Jan. 10, age 69], René Angélil [Jan. 14, age 73], Alan Rickman, Jan. 14, age, 69], George Michael, [Dec. 25, age, 54], and many more stars sadly passed this year.
HollywoodLifers, you can leave your condolences in the comments below.
Copyright © 2016 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP