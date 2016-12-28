Debbie Reynolds: Ellen DeGeneres, Zoe Saldana & More Stars Mourn Loss Of Legend

REX/Shutterstock

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Debbie Reynolds has passed away at the age of 84 and Hollywood is taking to social media to mourn her tragic death. Take a look at the sad messages from celebrities who are completely shocked over her untimely passing.

Debbie Reynolds passed away after suffering a stroke on Dec. 28, her son confirmed after she was rushed to the hospital. Debbie was at her son, Todd Fisher‘s house when someone made a call to 911 just after 1 PM, according to TMZ. She was rushed to a nearby hospital.

At the time of the 911 call, it was due to Debbie suffering a possible stroke. When the actress was at her son’s house, they were apparently discussing funeral plans for her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who died just one day before, at the age of 60 after she suffered a massive heart attack.

Debbie’s last words were to her son were, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie,” Todd told TMZ.

The incredibly talented actress, singer, businesswoman and humanitarian’s career spanned over 68 years. Throughout her legendary tv and film accomplishments, Debbie’s made dozens of friends in show business. Now, Hollywood has taken to Twitter to mourn the death of the Singin In The Rain and Halloween Town star. Of course, most of them have the same jist of that of William Shatner. “Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I’d hoped that my grieving was done for 2016,” he wrote.

See their devastated tweets below:

How devastating for Billie Lourd to lose both her mother and grandmother in just 2 days. Gary will comfort her, just as he did Carrie. #RIP pic.twitter.com/ofycqkuN9Z — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) December 29, 2016

American treasure. Debbie Reynolds, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, 1952. 💔 A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:16pm PST

TRAGIC DAY IN CINEMA! TRAGIC DAY IN THEATER! TRAGIC DAY IN HISTORY! DEBBIE REYNOLDS WAS THE STAPLE OF CLASS & BEAUTY, WHILE HARBORING MANY — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 29, 2016

Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) December 29, 2016

Another sad day. RIP Debbie Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/NZUIDe65oq — DARTH VADER (@isDARTHVADER) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin' in The Rain. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie. — Grant Gustin (@grantgust) December 29, 2016

The most incredible love is when one can't live without the other…#RIP #DebbieReynolds — Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) December 29, 2016

Thoughts and prayers go out to the families of @DebbieReynolds1 and @carrieffisher Unbelievable loss in such a short time. pic.twitter.com/m3m771qNvb — Al Roker (@alroker) December 29, 2016

So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016

Heartbreakingly, #DebbieReynolds passes away a day after her daughter @carrieffisher. Now rewatching her be genius in @AlbertBrooks' MOTHER. https://t.co/0DljZwjKV6 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 29, 2016

This is such a sad time, as Hollywood has lost a quite a few legends in 2016. Icons like David Bowie [Jan. 10, age 69], René Angélil [Jan. 14, age 73], Alan Rickman, Jan. 14, age, 69], George Michael, [Dec. 25, age, 54], and many more stars sadly passed this year.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your condolences in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.