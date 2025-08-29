‘SNL’ Cast Members of Season 51: All the Stars Who Are Coming Back

Image Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC

Saturday Night Live went through a cast shakeup two months ahead of its season 51 premiere, and while some departures are shocking, the NBC sketch comedy series cycles through different comedians every year. So, who’s actually returning for SNL in 2025?

Following SNL50 and the show’s season 50 finale, the show’s longest-running cast member, Kenan Thompson, teased to Page Six that “bittersweet” changes were imminent.

“Especially this year where it feels like there’s maybe, possibly, a lot of change next year,” the Nickelodeon alum said. “You want everyone to stay forever, knowing that people may be making decisions this summer. It’s always like you want your kids to stay young.”

Hollywood Life has the latest updates on who’s in the SNL season 51 cast and who’s leaving.

Was SNL Canceled?

No, season 51 of SNL will still air on October 4, 2025. The show has not been canceled.

Who Is in the SNL Cast of Season 51?

At the time of publication, these names are presumably still part of SNL for its 51st season:

Since multiple cast members have left the show, this list can change at any point before season 51 airs in October 2025.

Who Is Leaving SNL? 2025 Cast Departures

The following cast members are leaving SNL ahead of season 51:

Why Is Heidi Gardner Leaving SNL?

Heidi has not publicly commented on her shocking exit from SNL at the time of publication. Her departure comes eight years after she made her debut, and the actress became the longest-running tenured female on the show.

Was Anyone Fired From SNL?

It’s unclear who was fired and who left on their own accord, but Devon and Emil seemingly hinted that they were released from SNL.

Devon was the first to comment on his departure, sharing a screenshot from a computer Text Edit note to his Instagram carousel post in August 2025.

“Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes, it was really cool,” Devon wrote in his statement. “Sometimes, it was toxic as hell. But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f**ked up lil family.”

The top of Devon’s note was labeled, “wait..did he quit or did he get fired?”

As for Emil, the comedian also confirmed his exit via Instagram, implying that he was released upon receiving a phone call.

“I won’t be returning to SNL next year,” Emil confirmed via Instagram in late August 2025. “It was a gut punch of a call to get, but I’m so grateful for my time there.”