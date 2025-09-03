Tommy Brennan: 5 Things to Know About the ‘SNL’ Season 51 Cast Member

Image Credit: NBC

Saturday Night Live is gearing up for season 51 with fresh talent, and Tommy Brennan is one of the newest faces joining the cast. The comedian has been making waves with his sharp humor and rising profile in the comedy world, and now he’ll step onto the legendary Studio 8H stage alongside Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

He’s from St. Paul, Minnesota

Brennan grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, and later made his way to Chicago to pursue comedy.

He Earned “New Face” Honors at Just For Laughs in 2023

In 2023, Brennan was selected as one of the “New Faces of Comedy” at Montreal’s prestigious Just For Laughs festival.

The honor has long been seen as a career-launching moment for up-and-coming comedians. At the time, the festival shared on Instagram, “Every year, we look forward to announcing incredible new talent as part of The New Faces of Comedy series. This showcase has catapulted the careers of many of today’s most celebrated comedians and has given the most promising undiscovered talent an exclusive platform to launch their careers! New Faces of Comedy has become the most impactful comedy showcase in the world. Come watch the show and see these artists before they’re stars ✨.”

He Made His Late-Night Debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Brennan performed stand‑up on The Tonight Show, delivering a set that touched on growing up as one of eight children.

He Co-Created the Web Series and Podcast Roommates-In-Law

Alongside fellow comedian Tim Smith, Brennan co-created the popular web series Roommates‑In‑Law, which later blossomed into a podcast.

He recalled how the project began when the two were both living in Chicago, telling The Curve Magazine, “Tim and I were both in Chicago, living about six blocks away from each other and took a virtual acting class together and started riffing on some ideas that we could film together. The first idea was just one sketch, we didn’t have any ideas about starting a web series right away. I would go over to his house and we would riff, drink and talk for hours and come up with some more ideas. Finally we were like, ‘let’s film some of these and come up with a web series.’”

He Joins SNL Season 51

NBC confirmed that Brennan will be one of the five new featured players in Saturday Night Live’s 51st season, which premieres on October 4, 2025. Following the announcement, Brennan wrote on social media, “This doesn’t feel real, but we’ll see you guys on Saturdays!”