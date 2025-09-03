Ben Marshall: Meet the New ‘SNL’ Season 51 Cast Member & Please Don’t Destroy Comedian

Image Credit: Holland Rainwater/NBC

Ben Marshall made up one third of the famous comedy group Please Don’t Destroy, whose sketches were featured on Saturday Night Live. Ahead of season 51, his friend and PDD member John Higgins left the trio while Ben was promoted to SNL cast member. But there are no hard feelings between the besties; Ben even acknowledged their friendship in a September 2025 Instagram post.

“I love these boys so much,” Ben began in his emotional caption. “I couldn’t be more grateful to have gotten into this business with my two best friends. Getting to write for SNL together and make our own videos for the show was beyond our wildest dreams — and I’m so proud of everything we’ve made so far.”

Acknowledging their “new chapter,” Ben vowed that he, John and Martin Herlihy are “not going to stop working together anytime soon.”

“Thanks to anyone who has watched our videos, watched our movie, or seen us on tour. It means the world,” he continued. “PDD 4 ever.”

Below, get to know Ben and more about his background, career and new SNL gig.

Ben Marshall Is From Georgia

Unlike his two Please Don’t Destroy pals, Ben has no relation to a famous actor or writer nor any prior connection to SNL. Born in Georgia, he grew up in Savannah before making the move to New York City for his comedy career.

Ben Marshall Attended the Savannah Arts Academy Before NYU

Ben attended the Savannah Arts Academy, which is part of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School system. He then studied at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and participated in the Hammerkatz and Astor Place Riots stand-up comedy groups.

Ben Marshall Is Now an SNL Cast Member

In September 2025, SNL confirmed that Ben was a part of its season 51 cast. He landed the gig amid a cast shakeup, which saw Heidi Gardner and others exit the series.

According to Deadline, Please Don’t Destroy is not breaking up but will not produce more videos for SNL.