Heidi Gardner: 5 Things to Know About the ‘SNL’ Star Who’s Leaving After 8 Seasons

Heidi Gardner has exited Saturday Night Live after eight seasons on the sketch comedy series. The actress’ departure came in August 2025 amid a round of other cast members exits, and Heidi has yet to comment on the situation at the time of publication.

After eight years on SNL, Heidi was the longest-running female cast member of that cast. So, since her time on the show has come to an end, here’s five things you must know about the Leo star here.

Like many other SNL alums, Heidi was a member of L.A.’s The Groundlings improv troupe

Heidi was well prepared for any improvisational situations on live TV, as she was a member of the same comedy school and theater that produced other SNL alums like Will Ferrell, Kristin Wiig, Maya Rudolph.

Saturday Night Live is Heidi’s biggest break yet

She caught the attention of the show big wigs as part of the New Faces Characters showcase at Montreal’s Just For Laughs comedy festival in July. According to her mom Erny Huelke‘s Facebook account, she auditioned for SNL three weeks ago and got hired by the show’s creator and executive producer. “Lorne Micheals, called her and told her she was hilarious, her sketches were awesome and she will thrive on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE!!!!” she wrote.

Heidi’s primary professional background has been in voice work

Heidi was the voice behind Cooch/Gloria on the Sony Crackle online show SuperMansion. Heidi also voiced Yasmin in the 2015 animated TV show Bratz.

Heidi is a sports megafan

She hails from Kansas City, Missouri, and according to her Groundlings bio, is a huge fan of her hometown’s professional baseball and football teams, the KC Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. Since the city doesn’t have an NBA franchise, her heart lies with LeBron James and wherever he’s playing, which right now is with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Heidi is a loving pet owner

She owns three cats named Tweaky, Cubby Bear and Marshall. They are her absolute darlings and she loves to post pics of the critters on her Instagram account.