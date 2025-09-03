John Higgins: 5 Things About the Former Please Don’t Destroy Comedian Featured on ‘SNL’

Image Credit: Holland Rainwater/NBC

John Higgins was a member of the famous comedy trio known as Please Don’t Destroy: a group of writers featured on Saturday Night Live. While the funny gang isn’t ending, they are going through a breakup since John announced his departure ahead of season 51 of SNL amid a cast shakeup.

“I can’t believe how lucky I was to be a part of this show,” John wrote in an emotional Instagram post in September 2025. “It was my dream, and I got to live it. And to do it with my two best friends and my dad was an unbelievable experience. Thank you to everyone who made my time there so special, it made this decision that much harder. But for now, I’m excited to pursue acting opportunities that I’ll announce soon, but today, I’m just grateful for everything we got to do.”

In true comedian fashion, John added a witty comment to his statement, which read, “As that fat lil bear Winnie the Pooh once said, ‘How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.'”

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about John, his career and his future after leaving Please Don’t Destroy.

John Higgins Is From New Jersey

A Montclair, New Jersey, native, John attended Montclair Kimberley Academy, a private pre-K through 12th grade school. He then attended New York University and obtained a degree in English from the College of Arts & Sciences.

John Higgins Has a Dad who Works for SNL: Steve Higgins

Thanks to John’s dad, Steve Higgins, he learned the ropes at SNL. Steve has worked as a writer and producer for the sketch comedy series since 1995, and he’s the sidekick at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

John Higgins’ Family Is Famous

Apart from his dad, John’s other family members are in the entertainment biz. His uncles are Malcolm in the Middle alum David Anthony Higgins and Late Night with David Letterman alum Chris Elliot.

John Higgins Is Married to a Fellow Comedian

Keeping comedy in the family, John is married to his wife, fellow comedian Emily Wilson, per her Instagram.

John Higgins Has Appeared in Movies

Outside of Please Don’t Destroy and SNL, John has landed a few acting gigs over the years. He starred in the Tom Hanks-led film A Man Called Otto and the indie movie The Country Club.