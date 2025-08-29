Which ‘SNL’ Cast Members Are Leaving? All the Departures Before Season 51

Image Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC

The Saturday Night Live cast is going through a major shakeup right before season 51 airs on October 4, 2025. All in one week, multiple stars were reported to be leaving the show, and viewers were particular shocked about one cast member’s departure. So, what’s going on at the NBC sketch comedy series, and who’s leaving SNL?

Below, Hollywood Life has rounded up the SNL cast departures, the fate of the show and more.

Is Saturday Night Live Canceled?

No, SNL has not been canceled and is still moving forward with its 51st season this fall.

Who Is Leaving SNL? All the Cast Departures

The following names are the cast members who are leaving SNL:

Devon’s departure was the first to make headlines, and he addressed it in a social media note. In his Instagram statement, the comedian alleged the environment in Studio 8H was “toxic” sometimes.

“Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes, it was really cool,” Devon began in his statement, which was a screenshot of a Text Edit note from a computer. “Sometimes, it was toxic as hell. But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f**ked up lil family.”

Why Are These SNL Cast Members Leaving the Show?

No one from NBC nor the former SNL cast members have confirmed why they left the series. However, it’s normal for actors to come and go because the show introduces new faces every season. It’s also possible that some cast members were fired, though.

Devon’s Text Edit note was labeled, “wait..did he quit or did he get fired?” but it’s still unclear if he chose to leave SNL or if he was let go.

Emil also addressed his departure from SNL in a statement. The comedian revealed that he was called about his departure, so he may have been released from the show.

“I won’t be returning to SNL next year,” the comedian announced via Instagram. “It was a gut punch of a call to get, but I’m so grateful for my time there.”

Heidi has not addressed her shocking departure, but multiple outlets reported that she was leaving. The actress was with SNL for eight seasons and became the longest tenured female cast member.