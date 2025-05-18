Who Is Leaving ‘SNL’? Inside Season 50 Finale Rumors

Image Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Saturday Night Live closed out its 50th season on a high note — but not without raising some eyebrows. Scarlett Johansson hosted the May 17, 2025, episode while getting the ultimate revenge on Michael Che for his previous “Weekend Update” sexual joke about her, which husband Colin Jost had to deliver at the time. During her monologue, though, fans noticed that one SNL cast member was mentioned to be leaving the show. So, by the end of the season finale, fans were convinced that this was the last episode for at least one of them. Is it true, though?

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down what we know so far about the SNL rumors.

Scarlett Johansson's monologue! pic.twitter.com/sQmhaWtOxh — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 18, 2025

SNL Weekend Update — Scarlett Johansson’s Revenge

The talk of the night was when Scarlett took the “Weekend Update” chair to get back at Michael for a joke he made Colin say earlier this season.

“Costco has removed their roast beef sandwich from their menu, but I ain’t tripping, I be eating roast beef every night since my wife had the kid,” Colin said at the time while reading Michael’s joke.

During the season 50 finale, Michael invited Scarlett to the table to formally apologize and to read aloud jokes that Colin made him say.

“Before I tell another joke, I wanna take this opportunity to apologize to someone I hurt,” Michael began. “Last time we did joke swaps, I made Colin do some tasteless jokes, comparing your vagina to Costco roast beef. … I was just lashing out because I’m jealous. I’ve never seen a human vagina. Notice I said human, because I once spent a summer on a farm.”

The segment was all in good fun, and Scarlett and Michael were seen sharing a hug at the end.

Scarlett Johansson joins Colin and Che at the desk for the Season 50 Finale Joke Swap pic.twitter.com/qL4UHkvZq6 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 18, 2025

Is Sarah Sherman Leaving SNL?

During Scarlett’s monologue, several cast members joined her on stage to sing a rendition of Billy Joel‘s “Piano Man” — and one lyric claimed that this was Sarah Sherman‘s last episode.

“It’s been a great season / and Sarah is leaving / we’re all gonna miss you next year,” Scarlett sang, to which Sarah replied shakily, “Wait, what? Did you guys hear something? What do you mean leaving.”

The moment was a joke. Sarah is not leaving SNL.

Thank you, Scarlett Johansson, Bad Bunny, Mike Myers, and RaiNao! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/fTy9bl5fN9 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 18, 2025

Is Anyone Leaving SNL After Season 50?

At the time of publication, it’s unclear who — or if anybody — is leaving SNL after season 50. But fans caught years-long cast member Bowen Yang sharing a long embrace with Sarah during the end credits.

Additionally, the season finale addressed executive producer Lorne Michaels‘ eventual retirement. Colin gamely said a few jokes addressing the speculation that he was a frontrunner to succeed Lorne.

“It’s SNL‘s 50th season, so I want to take a moment to say something to our boss, Lorne Michaels. Lorne, retire b*tch! Let me run the show,” Colin said with a laugh on “Weekend Update.”