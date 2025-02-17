Lorne Michaels’ Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘SNL’ Producer Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lorne Michaels, along with many others, celebrated the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live this past weekend.

On Saturday, February 15, the special aired live from New York, featuring a star-studded lineup of alumni, including Steve Martin, who has hosted the show 16 times.

Ahead of the special, the 80-year-old Michaels spoke to The New York Times about how emotional the night would be.

“There’s going to be a lot of emotional moments seeing people who I last saw when they were 25,” he shared, adding that he hadn’t read or seen any coverage of the anniversary. “Because something in it will hurt my feelings.”

One lingering question remains: after 50 years with the show, will the Emmy-winning television producer, writer, and comedian, who is best known for creating and producing SNL, continue his tenure? Read on to find out more about Michaels’ long history with the show, his future plans, and other details about his remarkable career.

How Long Has Lorne Michaels Produced SNL?

Michaels first garnered the attention of Dick Ebersol, NBC’s head of late-night television programming, in the early 1970s. At that time, Michaels was a 29-year-old comedy writer from Toronto, Canada.

He served as a producer on SNL from 1975 to 1980, before taking a five-year hiatus to focus on other projects. Since 1985, he has remained at the helm of the show.

With 21 Primetime Emmy Awards from 106 nominations, Michaels has also been instrumental in launching the careers of some of the biggest stars in entertainment.

What Is Lorne Michaels’ Net Worth?

Michaels has an estimated net worth of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Lorne Michaels Married?

Michaels has been married three times. His first wife, Rosie Shuster, was the daughter of his comedy mentor Frank Shuster. The couple married in 1971, and Rosie went on to write for SNL. After their divorce in 1980, Michaels married actress Susan Forristal, and they were together from 1981 to 1987.

Michaels met his current wife, Alice Barry, on the set of SNL, where she worked as an assistant. The two began dating in 1991 and married later that same year. Together, they have three children: Sophie, Henry, and Edward.