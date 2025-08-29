Why Are Cast Members Leaving ‘SNL’ Before Season 51? Reasons for Their Departures

Image Credit: Will Heath/NBC

Two months before its season 51 premiere, Saturday Night Live lost multiple cast members, including one long-running star. In just one week, the cast departures shocked fans as many wondered why these comedians were leaving SNL.

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down everything we know so far about the reasons behind the SNL cast departures and who’s leaving.

Is SNL Ending?

No, SNL is not ending before its 51st season. The new season premieres on October 4, 2025.

Which Cast Members Are Leaving SNL?

The following comedians are leaving SNL before season 51:

Heidi is the only one who has yet to publicly comment on her SNL exit. She was with the sketch comedy series for eight seasons.

Why Is the Cast Leaving SNL? Departure Reasons

Devon was the first to confirm his departure from SNL in an Instagram carousel post, which featured a screenshot from a Text Edit note. The message read, in part, “Me and the show did three years together, and sometimes, it was really cool. Sometimes, it was toxic as hell. But we did what we made the most of what it was, even amidst all of the dysfunction. We made a f**ked up lil family.”

Devon labeled his note, “wait..did he quit or did he get fired?” leaving the reason behind his exit up in the air. However, Emil revealed in his own statement that he was told he would not return for season 51, implying that he and the others may have been fired.

“I won’t be returning to SNL next year,” Emil confirmed in his Instagram statement. “It was a gut punch of a call to get, but I’m so grateful for my time there.”

Michael also expressed that his release from the show was a bummer for him. He wrote in an Instagram carousel, “Will not be returning for a 4th season at SNL. Wish I was, but so it goes. It was the best three years of my life so far. I feel nothing but gratitude for the experience and everyone there. Lorne, you gave me the greatest job in the world and changed my life. You even put my mom on TV. Thank you doesnt begin to cover it, but thank you. I’ll miss it all, but I’ll miss the friends I made and seeing them everyday the most.”

Despite the heartbreaking news, it’s actually normal for SNL to cycle through different comedians. After almost each season, the show hires new faces once veterans leave.

Who Is in the SNL Season 51 Cast?

Only James Austin Johnson was confirmed to be returning for season 51 by Lorne Michaels, himself. The rest of the cast presumably still features the following names who were in season 50: