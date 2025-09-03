Kam Patterson: 5 Things to Know About the New ‘SNL’ Season 51 Cast Member

Image Credit: SXSW Conference & Festivals via

Kam Patterson’s comedy career has been anything but traditional. Before his breakout on the podcast Kill Tony, the Orlando native was working at Foot Locker, where his co-workers pushed him to take comedy seriously. “I have a one-track mind about comedy,” he told Orlando Weekly. “At one point I had a job at Foot Locker, and I was always telling my co-workers stories. They were like, ‘Man, you funny as hell. You should be a comedian.’ They’re the ones who really got me thinking I could do it.”

Since then, he’s built a following of hundreds of thousands online, toured major venues, and even lined up a role in an upcoming Kevin Hart film. Now, at just 26, Patterson is stepping onto one of comedy’s biggest stages as part of Saturday Night Live’s season 51 cast.

He’s from Orlando

Born in 1999 in Orlando, Florida, Patterson began testing his material at the Night Shade Lounge, where he quickly became a standout on the local open-mic circuit. But his comedy roots go back even further — as he told Orlando Weekly, his second-grade teacher at Orlo Vista Elementary would let him tell jokes to the class as a reward for finishing his schoolwork.

He Broke Out on the Podcast Kill Tony

Patterson drew national attention with his quick-witted stand-up on Kill Tony, a live podcast and variety show that puts comedians to the test under pressure. His appearances helped him build momentum on the national stage, and by 2024 he was performing as part of the Kill Tony tour at Madison Square Garden.

He Will Appear in a Kevin Hart Comedy Film

Patterson is expanding into film. He’s set to appear in 72 Hours, a Netflix comedy starring Hart as a 40-year-old executive who crashes a wild bachelor party. The cast also includes his new SNL colleagues Marcello Hernández and Ben Marshall.

He’s Social Media Savvy

Though he scored big via podcasts and live shows, Patterson maintains a strong social footprint. His Instagram handle, @kamsoofunny, boasts over 579,000 followers, showcasing his stand-up clips, city‑tour posts, and sketches filled with sharp observational humor.

He Joins SNL Season 51

NBC announced in September 2025 that Patterson will join Saturday Night Live as one of five new featured players for season 51. He’ll make his Studio 8H debut when the new season premieres on October 4, 2025, alongside Jeremy Culhane, Marshall, Veronika Slowikowska, and Tommy Brennan.