Who Is Veronika Slowikowska? Meet the New ‘SNL’ Season 51 Cast Member

Saturday Night Live is shaking things up for season 51 with a new wave of talent, and Veronika Slowikowska is among the fresh faces joining the iconic cast. The 29-year-old comedian first caught attention with her surreal sketches on TikTok and Instagram, where her absurd humor and quick wit earned her a devoted following. Since then, she’s broken into television with roles in Davey & Jonesie’s Locker and Netflix’s Tires. Now, she’s ready to bring her unique comedic voice to Studio 8H.

Veronika Is a Canadian Comedian from Barrie

Born in Barrie, Ontario, in 1995, Veronika studied at the Randolph College for the Performing Arts before joining the Canadian Film Centre’s Actors’ Conservatory.

She First Gained Attention Through Sketch Comedy and Online Videos

Before landing her spot on SNL, Veronika carved out a space for herself online through surreal, offbeat sketches on Instagram and TikTok. Her account, @veronika.is.stupid, has amassed more than a million followers thanks to her strange, relatable, and distinctly absurd humor. She often collaborates with fellow comedian Kyle Chase, and their quirky videos have become fan favorites across her social media platforms.

Her Breakout TV Role Came in Davey & Jonesie’s Locker

In 2024, Veronika starred in the Canadian sci-fi comedy Davey & Jonesie’s Locker, playing one of two best friends who travel through bizarre alternate universes.

She Appeared in the Netflix Comedy Tires

In 2024, Veronika landed a recurring role as Kelly in the Netflix workplace comedy Tires, which was created by and stars comedian Shane Gillis.

The series follows the chaotic ups and downs of a struggling auto shop, and Veronika’s character quickly became a fan favorite. The show was well-received by audiences and critics alike, and in July 2025 it was renewed for a third season.

She Called Joining Saturday Night Live a “Dream Come True”

When NBC announced the season 51 lineup, Veronika shared her excitement on Instagram, writing simply, “dream come true. See you Saturdays.”

Just before the official news broke, she appeared on the comedy podcast Take Your Shoes Off, where she playfully sidestepped a question about whether she hoped to land SNL. “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say,” she joked, before quickly adding, “Cut it, cut it, cut it! Don’t say anything!”