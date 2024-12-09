Jay-Z & Beyonce’s Kids: Meet Their 3 Children

Image Credit: Getty Images for NARAS

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are two of the biggest names in music, as one of the leading pop stars and rappers in the industry, and they’ve been married since 2008.

The couple have three kids: Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.

Blue Ivy joined her mom onstage during her ‘Renaissance’ World Tour.

Beyoncé is a widely-talented superstar who is beloved by her loyal legion of fans, known as the ‘Behive.’ But off the stage, Beyoncé sticks to a super private life as she raises her three children, daughter Blue Ivy Carter and twins Rumi and Sir with husband (and fellow megastar) JAY-Z. Bey and Jay, who wed in 2008, mostly keep their kids out of the public eye, especially the twins. But as the ‘Beyhive’ knows, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir are all rising superstars in their own rights! Blue has even gotten to work with her mom on a few occasions, including making musical appearances and dancing alongside her on the Renaissance world tour.

Here is everything you need to know about Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s three children.

Blue Ivy Carter, 12

Beyoncé announced that she was pregnant with her first child at the end of her MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2011. On January 7, 2012, Bey and Jay-Z become parents when little Blue Ivy arrived. Over the years, Blue has become a superstar in the making. She’s been featured on two of her parent’s songs: first on JAY-Z’s 2012 single “Glory,” and then on Beyoncé’s 2020 song “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. For her participation in the latter project, Blue won a plethora of awards, including the 2020 BET Her Award and the 2021 Grammys’ Best Music Video category. The Grammy win was historic for Blue, as she became the second youngest person to ever receive a Grammy award at 9 years old.

Blue is clearly super talented already, and a source previously told HollywoodLife that Bey and Jay are very supportive of their daughter. “Blue Ivy is a natural performer and, unsurprisingly, she’s also very talented,” our source revealed. “When you see her dance it’s obvious that she was born for it. Beyoncé and Jay-Z really nurture her talent. She’s been in dance classes since she was a toddler, and she’s always been included in everything her mom and dad are doing, too.”

The dance classes have clearly been going very well for Blue, as she joined her mom on the Renaissance World Tour. She made her debut during the Paris show in May 2023, and came out again during the London show a few days later. Blue danced alongside her mama during the songs “My Power” and “Black Parade” in a red jumpsuit, matching many of the other dancers on the tour. When the tour headed to the U.S., Blue made a lasting impression at the Philadelphia, PA show and the Detroit, MI show. During the latter concert, the crowd started chanting Blue’s name, and video of the sweet moment went viral on social media.

Rumi & Sir Carter, 7

Beyoncé’s pregnancy with her twins Rumi and Sir was infamously announced via Instagram in February 2017, and the news literally broke the internet. The “Halo” songstress showed off her baby bump as she posed in a green veil and blue and maroon lingerie in front of a bouquet of flowers. A few months later, daughter Rumi and son Sir were born at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Calf. on June 13, 2017.

In the years since the twins’ births, Beyoncé and JAY-Z have kept their two littles ones out of the spotlight, even moreso than big sister Blue. Luckily, Bey’s mom Tina Knowles shared a bit about the twins’ contrasting personalities in a 2019 interview with US Weekly. She said that Rumi “is really just going to rule the world,” while Sir “is kind of laid back and chills” like dad JAY-Z.

Rumi and Sir are still too young to hit the red carpet with their famous parents like Blue does. However, the twins did make adorable cameos in Beyoncé’s 2020 “Black Is King” visual album. And in Aug. 2021, Rumi and Sir appeared in the campaign video for their mom’s Ivy Park Kids brand. The siblings and Beyoncé wore matching blue sweatsuits from the brand as they stood together in a blue arena with blue fireworks flashing behind them. Blue appeared in the video as well, making it a full family affair!

Beyoncé’s twins have been at several of her Renaissance tour shows to watch their mom and their big sister perform on the stage. Rumi had a viral moment on social media in May 2023 as she cheered on Blue at mom’s Paris show which was the first time Blue joined Beyoncé on stage for the tour.