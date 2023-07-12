Megan Fox Covers Up Her Brian Austin Green Tattoo With New Ink: Photos

Megan Fox finally covered up her tattoo that was dedicated to her ex-husband and the father of her three children, Brian Austin Green.

Megan Fox
Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Megan Fox removed any trace of her ex Brian Austin Green on her body three years after their split. The Transformers star, 37, had a tattoo of Brian’s first name written in cursive on her right pelvis, but she recently had it covered up with new ink. SYZYGY Precision Tattooing owner Jesse shared a photo on July 11 of Megan rocking a snake and flowers tattoo on top of her old tattoo that was dedicated to Brian, 49.

“Coverup tattoo for @meganfox,” Jesse wrote alongside the image of the new ink. “Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted… very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way,” he added.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox with her old tattoo in May 2010 (Photo: SplashNews)

Brian and Megan were famously married from 2010 until their split in 2020. They co-parent their three sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. Recently, Brian publicly defended Megan after the Jennifer’s Body star was accused of “forcing” their sons to wear “girls clothes” by her former neighbor and Republican candidate Robby Starbuck. “It’s a totally bogus story,” Brian told TMZ on June 10. He later defended himself from online trolls who called him “a bad father.”

Brian and Megan have both moved on romantically with new partners since their divorce. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor is dating Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, 38, and they welcomed their son Zane in June 2022. Brian also has a son with his ex Vanessa Marcil. Ironically, the father-of-five recently had a tattoo removed that was dedicated to Vanessa, whom he was engaged to in the early 2000s.

Megan, meanwhile, found love again with Machine Gun Kelly, 33, and they got engaged in January 2022. But earlier this year rumors surfaced that the pair went their separate ways after Megan was seen without her engagement ring and deleted all her pics of the couple from her Instagram. MGK was rumored to be cheating on Megan with his fellow musician and guitarist Sophie Lloyd, but Megan shut the gossip down. The couple appeared to confirm they were back together by taking a trip to Hawaii in April. Megan also held MGK’s hand when they left one of his shows on June 1.

