Melanie Griffith Replaces Antonio Banderas Tattoo With Ink To Honor Her Kids: Before & After Photos

Melanie Griffith, 65, has officially replaced her tattoo that honored her former husband Antonio Banderas. The actress, who used to have the 62-year-old actor’s first name inked in a heart on her upper arm, was photographed out and about in Los Angeles, CA this week, and wore a black tank top that helped her show off the replacement tattoo. It features the first names of her four kids, Dakota, Stella, Alexander, and Jesse, intersecting with one another. Stella is the only child she and Antonio share while her other kids, including her stepchild Jesse, are from previous relationships.

In addition to her tank top, Melanie wore a long white skirt and had her long hair down. She also wore black gloves and sunglasses and smiled as she walked by cameras. It’s unclear where she was headed, but she wore a black purse and seemed to be at ease under the sun.

Before her latest outing, Melanie’s Antonio tattoo was already partially removed. A few years ago, her arm was seen with only the heart and no name inside. The lovebirds were married from 1996 until 2015, but split in 2014. It was Melanie’s longest marriage. Before that, she was married to Dan Johnson for less than a year in 1976, Steven Bauer from 1981 until 1989, and Don again from 1989 until 1996. Antonio was married one other time to Ana Leza from 1987 until 1996.

It’s unclear if Melanie is currently in a romantic relationship, but Antonio made headlines last year when he and his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, 41, posed on the red carpet of the Starlite Gala in Spain. They were also seen at several other events, including the Starlite Festival with Antonio and Melanie’s daughter Stella last summer, and the red carpet of the 2023 Academy Awards earlier this year.

Despite Antonio romantically moving on from Melanie, he admitted that he and his ex-wife are still close and talk often. “I think we are both reluctant to bury 20 years of marriage,” he said on El Break de las 7 in 2020. “We are human beings, we make mistakes and that is the human condition.”