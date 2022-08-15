Antonio Banderas, 62, Cozies Up To His GF Nicole Kempel, 40, On Romantic Gala Date Night

Date night! Antonio Banderas smiled alongside his girlfriend Nicole Kempel as the couple arrived on the red carpet for a gala event in Marbella, Spain on Sunday, August 14. Nicole, 40, leaned in close to Antonio, 62, as they both smiled for the photo at the Starlite Gala, which benefits the Marbella-based organization.

Antonio looked incredibly handsome in his white tuxedo jacket, with a black bowtie and slacks. In some photos, he sported a pair of sunglasses, perfect for the summer event. Nicole dazzled in a sparkling dark blue, plunging gown. She carried a matching clutch as she stood with The Mask Of Zorro star.

The Once Upon A Time in Mexico actor also shared a few clips of himself on the red carpet and presenting at the gala to his Instagram Stories, including some where he seemed like he was having a great time checking out some of the cars on display at the event. Similarly, Nicole also shared a few behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the pair getting prepped for the show and the red carpet on her Stories.

Antonio has been dating Nicole for quite a few years. He was revealed to have started a romance with the banker back in 2014, per DailyMail. The couple’s relationship became known after Antonio and his ex-wife Melanie Griffith announced that they’d be splitting up. They finalized their divorce the following year. The exes also share a daughter Stella, 25.

Almost ten years after they first got together, Antonio and Nicole seem so in love. She regularly gushes over him on social media, including a recent photo of the pair from her 40th birthday party at the end of July. The couple seem like they do a lot of different activities together. Nicole shared a photo that seemed like it was taken on a hike with the pair standing on a bridge over a creek, which she captioned “Love And Nature” in June.