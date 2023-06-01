Megan Fox Wears Mini Dress & Holds Hands With MGK More Than 3 Months After Breakup Buzz

Megan Fox looked incredible in a mini denim dress she donned Thursday, June 1 as she left hand-in-hand with Machine Gun Kelly from his sold-out U.K. show at The Royal Albert Hall, as seen below. Megan, 37, donned slouchy thigh-high boots with her gray, form-fitting dress and kept warm with an oversized leather jacket. Her red hair was styled in loose waves and parted down the middle, adding a pop of color to the neutral-toned ensemble. She paired a black handbag with the sexy outfit and her nails were painted red.

The “Bloody Valentine” singer, 33, looked cozy in a black tracksuit made of fuzzy material. He matched it with a bucket hat made of the same funky material and black and white sneakers. He held a pink cup with one hand as he held his fiance’s hand with the other.

The late-night outing came about three months after the pair reportedly went their separate ways. Although Megan nor Machine Gun Kelly addressed the rumors, the Jennifer’s Body actress was seen without her engagement ring in February and deleted all their pics from her Instagram. She also shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Story that had the lyrics from Beyoncé‘s song, “Pray You Catch Me.” The lyrics she chose to share read, “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

MGK was also rumored to be cheating on Megan with his fellow musician and guitarist Sophie Lloyd, but Megan took to her Instagram to shut the gossip down. “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” she wrote in a statement that appeared to be typed on her iPhone’s Notes app.

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now,” she concluded.

It appears that if anything did go down between the Transformers star and the “Bad Things” singer, they are back on track. The couple was photographed looking happy together during a romantic dinner in Hawaii in April. Plus, just the day before their London concert date, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were seen on yet another late-night rendezvous. The couple got together in 2020, and MGK asked for her hand in marriage in Jan. 2022.