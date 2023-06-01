Megan Fox Wears Mini Dress & Holds Hands With MGK More Than 3 Months After Breakup Buzz

The public outing came shortly after the couple was photographed enjoying a dinner date together in London.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 1, 2023 4:19PM EDT
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
View gallery
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox seen departing The Royal Albert Hall after Kelly's Sold Out UK Show. Machine Gun and Megan were seen leaving the venue and heading to party in London following the sold out show in the capital. Machine Gun was seen wearing a black outfit as Megan Opted for a short dress. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly,Megan Fox Ref: SPL8044098 010623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
London, UNITED KINGDOM - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend an event in London. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: justinpalmer_ldn / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: SplashNews

Megan Fox looked incredible in a mini denim dress she donned Thursday, June 1 as she left hand-in-hand with Machine Gun Kelly from his sold-out U.K. show at The Royal Albert Hall, as seen below. Megan, 37, donned slouchy thigh-high boots with her gray, form-fitting dress and kept warm with an oversized leather jacket. Her red hair was styled in loose waves and parted down the middle, adding a pop of color to the neutral-toned ensemble. She paired a black handbag with the sexy outfit and her nails were painted red.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly leave The Royal Albert Hall after Kelly’s sold out U.K. show on June 1, 2023 (Photo: SplashNews)

The “Bloody Valentine” singer, 33,  looked cozy in a black tracksuit made of fuzzy material. He matched it with a bucket hat made of the same funky material and black and white sneakers. He held a pink cup with one hand as he held his fiance’s hand with the other.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have seemingly reconciled after split rumors swirled in early 2023 (Photo: SplashNews)

The late-night outing came about three months after the pair reportedly went their separate ways. Although Megan nor Machine Gun Kelly addressed the rumors, the Jennifer’s Body actress was seen without her engagement ring in February and deleted all their pics from her Instagram. She also shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Story that had the lyrics from Beyoncé‘s song, “Pray You Catch Me.” The lyrics she chose to share read, “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

MGK was also rumored to be cheating on Megan with his fellow musician and guitarist Sophie Lloyd, but Megan took to her Instagram to shut the gossip down. “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” she wrote in a statement that appeared to be typed on her iPhone’s Notes app.

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now,” she concluded.

It appears that if anything did go down between the Transformers star and the “Bad Things” singer, they are back on track. The couple was photographed looking happy together during a  romantic dinner in Hawaii in April. Plus, just the day before their London concert date, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were seen on yet another late-night rendezvous. The couple got together in 2020, and MGK asked for her hand in marriage in Jan. 2022.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad