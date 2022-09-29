Megan Fox Rocks Plunging Denim Dress & Matching Boots While Holding Hands With MGK In Paris

We can always count on Megan Fox to look extremely sexy and that’s exactly what she did while out with Machine Gun Kelly during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 29. The 36-year-old rocked a skintight plunging denim dress with a long denim coat on top while holding hands with MGK, who opted to wear a pink fur vest and no shirt.

Megan’s sleeveless mini dress featured an incredibly plunging sweetheart neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display. The bodice of the dress was a corset with underwire cups while the front featured a long black zipper from the top to the bottom. The bottom half of the short dress featured a frayed, distressed hem and she styled the mini with boots and a coat.

Megan’s long denim trench coat was floor-length and oversized with a huge blue fur collar on the back. She topped her look off with skintight sparkly blue knee-high heeled boots and gorgeous glam. Her hair was dyed an ashy platinum blonde that was so long, it hit her waist. Her new hair was down in loose waves while parted in the middle with dark roots.

As for MGK, he looked just as trendy when he stepped out sans shirt. Instead, he threw on a super baggy pink fur vest that he chose to leave wide open, revealing his bare tattooed chest. A pair of short black drawstring shorts, tiny white narrow sunglasses, and mid-calf black combat boots with white laces completed his outfit. MGK’s hair was super long and curly while dyed a light pink hue to match his vest.

This isn’t the only sexy outfit Megan has worn this week, in fact, just two days ago, she stepped out wearing pants with no underwear beneath. Megan threw on a pair of dark green, high-waisted snakeskin Kim Shui Studio pants that were completely cutout on the front revealing her legs and private area. She styled the lace-up flared pants with a skintight, plunging Joah Brown cropped tank top, an oversized flannel shirt, a furry red BFFS and Baes bucket hat and neon yellow studded pointed-toe heels.