Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Pictured Looking So In Love In London Amid Reconciliation: Photos

Amid celebrating her 'Sports Illustrated: Swim' cover in recent weeks, Megan Fox was spotted attending an event in London with Machine Gun Kelly on May 30.

May 30, 2023 10:42PM EDT
megan fox and MGK london
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
London, UNITED KINGDOM - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend an event in London. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: justinpalmer_ldn / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive on the red carpet at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at Hard Rock Hotel on Thursday, May 18, 2023 in New York City. SI Swimsuit Issue Release, New York, United States - 18 May 2023
Image Credit: justinpalmer_ldn / BACKGRID

Nothing says reconciliation like a sweet date night! While attending an event in London on May 30, Megan Fox, 37, and Machine Gun Kelly, 33, looked like the picture-perfect couple. Although they opted to not pack on the PDA, MGK was photographed sweetly caressing the Jennifer’s Body star’s back as they headed inside the venue. While out with the rapper, the red-haired beauty rocked a nearly see-through white tank top and black trousers. She completed the look with a silver body chain around her hips and open-toed black high heels.

Megan Fox & MGK
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly out in London on May 30, 2023. (justinpalmer_ldn / BACKGRID)

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old, for his part, rocked an oversized grey suit vest and matching grey slacks. MGK completed the look with a pair of Converse sneakers and several pieces of silver jewelry. This is not the first time that the pair has been spotted together since they seemingly split three months ago. Most recently, on May 18, Megan and her beau attended her Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit launch party in New York City. Although they didn’t pose together on the red carpet, the pair was spotted chatting with guests while MGK placed his hand on her arm.

While at the launch party that evening, the 37-year-old bombshell rocked a plunging black gown with a mesh design. MGK, who she got engaged to in Jan. 2022, opted for an all-white pinstriped suit and black combat boots. The two seemingly confirmed that they were back together, despite breakup rumors, during a PDA-filled trip to Hawaii in early April. While on their romantic holiday, the “it couple” sweetly held hands and appeared very in love.

megan fox
Megan Fox rocked a nearly sheer white tank top while on a date with MGK. (justinpalmer_ldn / BACKGRID)

In addition to attending the launch party on May 18, Megan also recently wowed on the red carpet for the Sports Illustrated launch party on May 19 in Hollywood, FL. For that event, the style icon rocked a figure-hugging brown ruffled dress and a pendant necklace. And although MGK supported her the night prior, he was not pictured by her side at this celebration. Megan recently graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit on May 15. For the cover, she rocked a gold chain bikini while she posed in the ocean’s crashing waves.

During her candid interview with the outlet, the proud mother-of-three opened up about her experience with body insecurities and more. “I have body dysmorphia — I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” she admitted at the time. “There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever.” In addition, she revealed that her self-love journey is ongoing. “The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think,” Megan added. The starlet is a proud mom to three boys, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. She welcomed her kiddos with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, 49.

