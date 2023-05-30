Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Pictured Looking So In Love In London Amid Reconciliation: Photos

Nothing says reconciliation like a sweet date night! While attending an event in London on May 30, Megan Fox, 37, and Machine Gun Kelly, 33, looked like the picture-perfect couple. Although they opted to not pack on the PDA, MGK was photographed sweetly caressing the Jennifer’s Body star’s back as they headed inside the venue. While out with the rapper, the red-haired beauty rocked a nearly see-through white tank top and black trousers. She completed the look with a silver body chain around her hips and open-toed black high heels.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old, for his part, rocked an oversized grey suit vest and matching grey slacks. MGK completed the look with a pair of Converse sneakers and several pieces of silver jewelry. This is not the first time that the pair has been spotted together since they seemingly split three months ago. Most recently, on May 18, Megan and her beau attended her Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit launch party in New York City. Although they didn’t pose together on the red carpet, the pair was spotted chatting with guests while MGK placed his hand on her arm.

While at the launch party that evening, the 37-year-old bombshell rocked a plunging black gown with a mesh design. MGK, who she got engaged to in Jan. 2022, opted for an all-white pinstriped suit and black combat boots. The two seemingly confirmed that they were back together, despite breakup rumors, during a PDA-filled trip to Hawaii in early April. While on their romantic holiday, the “it couple” sweetly held hands and appeared very in love.

In addition to attending the launch party on May 18, Megan also recently wowed on the red carpet for the Sports Illustrated launch party on May 19 in Hollywood, FL. For that event, the style icon rocked a figure-hugging brown ruffled dress and a pendant necklace. And although MGK supported her the night prior, he was not pictured by her side at this celebration. Megan recently graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit on May 15. For the cover, she rocked a gold chain bikini while she posed in the ocean’s crashing waves.

During her candid interview with the outlet, the proud mother-of-three opened up about her experience with body insecurities and more. “I have body dysmorphia — I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” she admitted at the time. “There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever.” In addition, she revealed that her self-love journey is ongoing. “The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think,” Megan added. The starlet is a proud mom to three boys, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. She welcomed her kiddos with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, 49.