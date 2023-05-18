Megan Fox Rocks Barely-There Sheer Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue Launch

Leave it to Megan Fox, 37, to outdo the sexy on her Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit cover with the barely-there sheer dress she rocked at the launch party on May 18. While attending the event in New York City alongside Machine Gun Kelly, the Jennifer’s Body star looked extra stunning in a floor-length see-through black gown. Megan paired the silky ensemble with a single silver ring on her right middle finger while she also opted for hot-pink long nails.

The starlet, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Tuesday, styled her strawberry blonde tresses sleek down and parted down the middle. Megan completed the look with a brown smokey eye and pink glossy lip. Although MGK and his leading lady seemingly confirmed they were back together on Apr. 7, she was notably not wearing her engagement ring.

Megan attended the lavish event alongside this year’s other SI: Swimsuit cover stars, including Martha Stewart, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader. Inside the venue, the mother-of-three posed alongside Martha, who rocked a glittering gold dress, to celebrate their mutual covers. The 81-year-old was also pictured posing with Megan’s man, as the rapper wrapped his arm around Martha. As previously mentioned, the launch party comes three days after the outlet revealed their four cover stars for 2023.

For Megan’s SI: Swimsuit cover, she opted for a nearly-nude bikini that featured gold chains and a matching gold bikini bottom. A few of her other looks for the shoot in the Dominican Republic, included a sexy bikini top by JÉBLANC made entirely of crystals, Frankie’s Bikinis bottoms, and a mesh pink REN HAIXI dress. While chatting with the outlet for her cover, Megan opened up about her “aura” and how she wished more people noticed hers. “The first thing anyone notices about someone is going to have something to do with their physical appearance,” she said in the video. “It’s inevitable you can’t get around that, but I wished everyone would notice my aura because I have a rainbow aura and it’s special.”

During the candid conversation amid her gorgeous photoshoot, Megan got vulnerable and admitted her personal struggles with loving her body. “I have body dysmorphia — I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” she told the outlet. “There’s never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever.” Megan concluded that comment by adding that, “The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think.”

The longtime Hollywood vixen and MGK got engaged in Jan. 2022, however, they recently sparked break up rumors after Megan deleted all of her Instagram content and shared a since-deleted post about “dishonesty.” Merely two months later, it appeared that the love birds were on the mend as they held hands and packed on the PDA during their vacation in Hawaii on Apr. 4. Prior to dating MGK, Megan was married to actor Brian Austin Green, 49, from 2010 to 2021.