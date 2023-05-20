Megan Fox Slays In Tight Ruffle Gown For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Party As She Celebrates 1st Cover: Photos

Megan Fox, 37, wore an eye-catching look when she attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 Issue release party on Friday. The actress posed on the red carpet of the event, which took place at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, FL, in a brown ruffled long-sleeved dress that had a low neckline. She also had her long hair down and added glamourous makeup that included dark eyeshadow and dark pink lipstick as she accessorized with a turquoise necklace.

The beauty also flaunted long pink nails and carried a clutch purse that matched her dress. It was no surprise that she was one of the best dressed of the evening, since she is the cover star on the celebrated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She sizzled in a chic chain swimsuit ensemble for the main photo, which was released last week.

In addition to the Hollywood event, Megan attended a Sports Illustrated event in New York. She was joined by her on-again beau, Machine Gun Kelly, which marked their first appearance together since they allegedly went through issues in their relationship. She wore a black dress that had a sheer section, during the event, while the rapper wore a white pinstripe suit. At one point, they both greeted onlookers and MGK showed affection by putting his hand on Megan’s arm.

When Megan’s not attending star-studded events, she’s co-parenting her three kids, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. The actor recently admitted that it’s been going “fantastic” even though they are no longer romantically together.

“I think people make a mistake in life of thinking that it’s not going to affect the kids if they do a certain thing, and it’s going to affect the kids no matter what,” Brian told US Weekly at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27. “The only thing you really have control over is how it affects the kids, and luckily, Megan and I have been fantastic.”