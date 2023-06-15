Brian Austin Green Insists He’s Not A ‘Bad Father’ After Defending Megan Fox Over Sons’ ‘Girls Clothes’

Brian Austin Green isn’t putting up with trolls who slammed him for defending Megan Fox amid a bizarre claim that she “forced” their sons to wear “girls clothes.” The dad of five took to Instagram stories to address the problem on Thursday, June 15 with a short written comment. “U are a bad father,” a troll’s comment read, to which Brian replied, “people like this have lost their minds. Why anyone thinks it’s morally ok to attack people like this that they have never even met is crazy. Let’s do better as a society. We owe it to the future generations.”
The online hate came after Brian pushed back on claims by his ex-wife’s former neighbor Robby Starbuck that the Transformers star “forced” their three sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, to wear clothing for “girls.” Along with a pic of Megan and her sons, the Republican candidate alleged, “These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”
Brian had his famous co-parent’s back. “It’s a totally bogus story,” he told TMZ on June 10. “There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify whether or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not.”
Megan’s words were less measured as she took to Instagram to slam Robby. Along with a screenshot of his allegations, she wrote in part, “exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe. i have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet i’m still here. You f***** with the wrong witch.”
Brian and Megan were famously married from 2010 until their split in 2020. Megan went on to become engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, while Brian welcomed a baby boy with Sharna Burgess in June of 2022.