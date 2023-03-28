Brian Austin Green Says Co-Parenting With Megan Fox Is ‘Fantastic’ Amidst Her Drama With MGK

Brian Austin Green, 49, gave major props to his ex-wife Megan Fox, 36, and said they have a “fantastic” co-parenting relationship in a new interview. “I think people make a mistake in life of thinking that it’s not going to affect the kids if they do a certain thing, and it’s going to affect the kids no matter what,” Brian told US Weekly at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27. “The only thing you really have control over is how it affects the kids, and luckily, Megan and I have been fantastic,” he added. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor also said that Megan and his girlfriend Sharna Burgess, 37, “have a fantastic relationship.”

Brian and Megan share sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. The former couple split in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage, but they’ve continued to be in each other’s lives because of the kids. Brian seems so happy now with Sharna, who gave birth to their son in June 2022. They started dating after Megan began a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, 32, following her and Brian’s split.

“These are actually Brian’s words — it’s gotta be about the kids,” Sharna said to US Weekly at the iHeartRadio Awards. “It’s not about us, it’s not about the adults, it’s about what’s best for them every single time. And what’s best for them is that we have a good relationship, that we all get along and that we take their feelings into account with what they want.”

As fans know, Megan’s been dealing with some turmoil recently in her relationship with MGK . They got together in 2020, after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, and got engaged in January 2022, but now it seems like they may be heading for a breakup soon. On March 24, a report from PEOPLE claimed that Megan and MGK are in “therapy” amidst rumors of trouble brewing between the pair. The outlet also claimed that Megan is “having a hard time trusting” the musician, although she’s denied any infidelity in their relationship.

Megan and MGK fueled breakup rumors when the Transformers actress attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12 without her beau and her $400K diamond and emerald engagement ring. A few days later, MGK was seen at a performance in Houston with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd. Sophie had previously been mentioned in the split speculation, as it was rumored that she had something to do with the drama, which she denied. Megan went on to deny that there was any “third party interference”causing problems between her and MGK, but just a few hours later, the couple was spotted leaving a marriage counselor’s office in Los Angeles.