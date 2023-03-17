Megan Fox Connection With Ex Brian Austin Green ‘Healthy’ During MGK Drama

The former couple, who share three children together, reportedly have a strong co-parenting connection almost two years after their divorce was finalized.

March 17, 2023
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have a “healthy” co-parenting relationship, according to a new report from Us WeeklyA source close to the Jennifer’s Body actress, 36, revealed that amid drama with Machine Gun Kelly, 32, Megan is happy that she and her ex-husband, 49, get along just fine. Megan and Brian share three kids, and the insider told the outlet that they have a “great co-parenting relationship.”

The source revealed that Megan’s relationship with her ex makes other more difficult parts of her life more manageable, although there is a bit of distance when it comes to their love lives. “Knowing that [Megan] has a healthy connection with Brian makes things a lot easier when it comes to managing other parts of her life,” they said. “It’s not the type of situation where she goes to him as a support system in terms of her romantic relationships.”

Even though the former couple may not discuss their current relationships, the source said that the actress has complete control of things herself. The insider called Megan “a grown woman who can make her own decisions and handle things on her own.”

Megan and Brian were married from 2010 to 2021, and they share kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. Since splitting up, Brian has been in a relationship with Sharna Burgessand they have a son together. He has another son from a past relationship with Vanessa Marcil. 

The report comes just weeks after fans started to speculate that something may have been amiss with Megan and MGK, after she posted some selfies with a lyric from Beyonce’s “Pray You Catch Me” in the caption. Since the photoset, Megan has been seen out and about without her engagement ring, including when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12.

Despite some fans speculating that there may have been some infidelities in Megan and the pop-punk singer’s relationship, including speculation about a relationship with his guitarist Sophie LloydMegan denied “third party interference” in a since-deleted Instagram post. She’s also shown support for the guitarist amid the drama in a comment. “Sophie you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood,” she wrote on Instagram. “You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here, unfortunately.”

