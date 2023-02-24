Brian Austin Green Praises Megan Fox As He Claps Back At Ex Vanessa Marcil’s Coparenting Dig

Brian Austin Green called out ex Vanessa Marcil over past drama pertaining to their son Kassius, who is now 20, as he seemingly claimed that ex-wife Megan Fox was more involved in his son’s life. In recent months, the Las Vegas actress revealed that the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor had asked her for child support — prompting him to clap back via an Instagram story on Oct. 13. Now, he’s saying that Vanessa also didn’t help co-parent his eldest child, who was born in March 2002.

“So, I can’t tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+-year-old woman on social media like she is still in high school,” Brian, 49, penned on Friday, February 24 via Instagram story. “She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk. Talk is cheap,” he said, before going on to praise Megan. Notably, Brian and Megan share three kids of their own: sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. The duo split after a decade long marriage, however, in 2020.

“Megan and I bust our assess to give Kass a well-rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there. I’m assuming that’s why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY,” he wrote. Brian included the comments along with a screenshot of a post from Vanessa, 54, that alleged that she “raised my son alone” and that her ex Brian “didn’t and don’t coparent.”

Vanessa and Brian have a long history dating back to 1998 when she joined the cast of the Beverly Hills, 90210 during its final year. They went on to have their only child Kassius four years later, but sadly split just a year later in 2003 — embarking on a dramatic custody battle, which Vanessa wrote about on social media back in 2018.

“12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support,” Vanessa, who also starred on General Hospital, said at the time. “They lost that case & a civil case asking me for $200,000,” she also wrote, specifying that she “never asked for child support of any kind and had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him” and that Megan and Brian “completely cut” his eldest son Kassius from their lives.