Brian Austin Green Claps Back At Ex Vanessa Marcil’s Alleged Claim That He Took Her To Court For Child Support

Brian Austin Green says he’s setting the record straight about his custody battle with ex Vanessa Marcil. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, took to his Instagram Story on Oct. 13, where he appeared to accuse his ex of lying about their 2003 split and subsequent fight for son Kassius, now 20.

“Just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support,” he wrote under a sliver of a court document. “How was I the Respondent then???”

The court papers appeared to show Vanessa as the petitioner in the case and him as the respondent, prompting the Smallville actor to add the tags, #factsisfacts, and #thetruthshallsetyoufree. Still, it was unclear what exactly he was responding to. Vanessa has not publicly addressed their issues in recent years.

The Daytime Emmy-winner did accuse Brian of being estranged from his son back in Nov. 2018. At the time she claimed, “12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother [Megan Fox] trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support. They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000.”

She added that she “never asked for child support of any kind,” and “never tried to take anytime away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever.”

Brian didn’t comment at the time, but Kassius would enjoy a visit with his dad in July 2019. Vanessa hinted that they were all on good terms in a Sep. 2020 Instagram post, which said, “My son was finally invited back into his dad’s life and was able to finally meet his youngest brother and finally see his other two siblings again. My son is also an incredible big brother.”

Brian also has three sons with ex Megan Fox. The actors, who wed in 2010 and finalized their divorce in 2021, share Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6.

The Dancing With The Stars alum just added another boy to the bunch. He welcomed son Zane, 3-month, with girlfriend Sharna Burgess, 37, back in June 2022. The pair have been together since late 2020.

Brian joked about his big brood with Entertainment Tonight back in July. He said, “I mean, I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I already had a station wagon, so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali. If I have another one, then I’m moving to, like, a school bus or something.”

While Brian is a pro at parenthood, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Sharna has always known she wanted to be a mother. Back in spring, the source told us, “She absolutely adores the boys and loves seeing what an amazing father Brian is with them.

“It’s one of the reasons she feels so lucky because she knows what a fantastic role model he’ll be for their child.” The source went onto to say that the dancer is “loving every moment of this process and can’t wait to start the next chapter with her family.”