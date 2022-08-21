Brian Austin Green Snuggles Up To Son Zane, 2 Mos, On A Walk: Photos

The actor, who shares Zane with girlfriend Sharna Burgess, held their baby boy on his chest as he said, 'Getting so big so fast!'

August 21, 2022 3:04PM EDT
Super dad! Brian Austin Green proved once again he is quite the doting father, as he shared a sweet snap of himself on a walk with his son Zane, whom he welcomed with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess in June. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum held Zane to his chest in a front-facing baby carrier as he captioned the photo, “Getting so big so fast !! Almost 2 months already.”

Sharna is no slouch in the parenting department either, as she proved the lengths she would go in her birth recovery, revealing she is digesting her ‘processed’ placenta. During an Instagram Live Q & A session on Wednesday, July 27, the Dancing with the Stars pro went into detail about the decision after a pregnant fan asked for more information about her “placenta pills.”

“I highly recommend this,” Sharna responded. “So I had my placenta picked up by our baby nurse who is also doula. She processed my placenta in whatever way it needs to be done and put it into capsules for me.” She went on to say that she takes two of the pills daily “like a vitamin.” “It’s said to help with hormone balancing, milk production, PPD prevention and all around recovery,” she continued. “My only testimony I can give is that my recovery has been amazing and my mood and milk the whole time have been positive.”

At the start of February, Sharna and Brian revealed they were expecting their first child together, after dating for over a year. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Sharna has always known she wanted to be a mother. “She absolutely adores the boys and loves seeing what an amazing father Brian is with them,” the insider added. “It’s one of the reasons she feels so lucky because she knows what a fantastic role model he’ll be for their child.” The source went onto to say that the dancer is “loving every moment of this process and can’t wait to start the next chapter with her family.”

