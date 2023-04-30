Brian Austin Green Reportedly Removes Vanessa Marcil Tattoo 20 Years After Split

The actor had the ink work done on his arm and it featured the names of the actress, whom he broke up with in 2003, and their son Kassius.

Brian Austin Green, 49, said “goodbye” to the arm tattoo he got in honor of his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil, 54, according to TMZ. The actor, who split with the actress in 2003, was spotted with a bandage on the area of his arm where he got the ink, which featured the name of their son Kassius as well as Vanessa’s name shaded in, done in 2002, and a source told the outlet he’s been working on removing it for a while. It all apparently started around 2008, when he first attempted to scrap it, but the tattoo shop he was working with shut down, so he just recently got the job done.

Although Kassius’ name was included in the removed artwork, Brian still has another tattoo to honor his son. It is on his bicep and features a baby photo of the now 21-year-old. It’s unclear if there was a specific reason why Brian took this long to find another tattoo shop to remove the tattoo, but his decision to wipe it clean may have something to do with Vanessa’s recent claim.

Brian Austin Green, Vanessa Marcil
Brian and Vanessa dated from 1999 until 2003. (BEI/Shutterstock)

The former General Hospital star apparently claimed Brian spent years asking her for child support after their split, but he took to Instagram to set the record straight in Oct. “Just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support,” he wrote under a sliver of a court document that showed Vanessa as the petitioner in the case and him as the respondent. “How was I the Respondent then???” He ended the post with “#factsisfacts” and “#thetruthshallsetyoufree.”

Before the post, Vanessa made headlines in 2018, when she accused Brian of being estranged from Kassius. “12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother [Megan Fox] trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support,” she said. “They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000.”

Brian Austin Green
Brian showing off his tattoos. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Brian, who also shares three children, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with ex-wife Megan, and 10-month-old son Zane with girlfriend Sharna Burgess, never responded back then, but he was spotted out and about with Kassius the following year and in Sept. 2020, Vanessa hinted that things were good between the father and son. “My son was finally invited back into his dad’s life and was able to finally meet his youngest brother and finally see his other two siblings again. My son is also an incredible big brother,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

