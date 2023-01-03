Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Natural Hair Without Extensions Or Wigs In New TikTok Video

SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, 42, may have debuted her return to her raven-hued tresses on Dec. 25, but on Christmas Eve she sported her natural short hair in a TikTok video. The mom-of-three and her eldest, North West, 9, took to the video-sharing platform to celebrate the holiday and Kim decided to go all-natural for the clip. In the post, Kim looked cozy in a pair of PJs, but she was notably sporting a short blonde hairstyle sans extensions and wigs! “Merry Christmas Eve,” the mom-and-daughter duo wrote in red letters at the end of the video.

Aside from sporting her natural short hair, Kimmy and her daughter sang along to the hit Christmas song, “Baby It’s Cold Outside,” while the nine-year-old rocked a pair of red PJs. In addition, Kim sat on her massive bed and sang along with Northie, but she also put her hand up to seemingly tell the pre-teen to back away. Notably, in the background of the clip Kim’s beautiful Christmas trees could be seen from her bathroom window. So festive!

North and her mom’s adorable video was shared just one day before the billionaire debuted her brunette tresses at her mom, Kris Jenner‘s Christmas party. When Kim shared a series of posts to her Instagram from the festivities many of her 339 million followers were quick to comment on her new look. “Does anyone feel like this is the Kim k face from 2008? Her makeup looks like how she used to do it back then!”, one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Brunette is back.”

Later, on Jan. 2, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram to share a classic Kim K selfie. “2023,” she captioned the post with her iconic pout. Of course, many of the star’s celeb pals, including Paris Hilton, took to the comments to gush over her makeover. “Happy New Year!”, the famous DJ wrote. Other admirers noted how amazing Kim’s hair looked. “Love your hair!!! She’s back!!”, one fan penned, while another noted, “Omg the friggen kissy faces AGAIN!”

Kim and North also created another TikTok video of them dancing at Kris’ Christmas party on Dec. 24. “Merry Christmas Eve,” they captioned the clip. In this video, Kim modeled a stunning silver sequined gown, while North rocked a sequined suit. The TV personality wore her dark tresses in loose waves and her daughter opted for long braids. In a fan re-post of the clip, many admirers commented on Northie’s look. “North is so beautiful,” one follower wrote, while another chimed in, “North is obsessed with Tik Toks.” The businesswoman and her daughters’ fun videos notably come just over a month after Kim finalized her divorce from rapper Kanye West, 45, on Nov. 29, 2022. They share four kids: North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 3, and Psalm West, 3.