Kim Kardashian Proves Family Posed Together For Photos At Xmas Eve After Being Accused Of Photoshop

Kim Kardashian, 42, subtly shut down claims that she photoshopped her family’s Christmas Eve group photo. After fans accused Kim of editing the group shot with her sisters and her mom Kris Jenner, which they took at Kourtney Kardashians‘s Christmas Eve bash, the SKIMS founder shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the lavish photoshoot a few days after the holiday party to prove that she didn’t photoshop any of her relatives.

Kim’s video, which she shared on her Instagram Story, showed the six KarJenner women all posing in their formal attire, just like they did in the original photo. Kim wore a gorgeous silver gown with two straps, one skinny, and one much thicker, as she returned to her original long brunette hair after going blonde for the Met Gala.

So, while the Kardashians, and especially Kim, have been guilty of photoshopping before, that wasn’t the case on Christmas Eve. Kim didn’t mention the photoshop accusations when she shared the video to clear her name, but we can bet her intention was definitely to prove the haters wrong — which she did!

Kim posed in between her sisters Kourtney, 43, and Khloe Kardashian, 38, for the Christmas Eve family photo. They were joined by their siblings Kylie Jenner, 25, and Kendall Jenner, 27, and family matriarch Kris, 67. Half the family wore stunning red gowns, including Khloe, Kendall, and Kris. Kylie rocked a plunging Mugler dress that matched her daughter Stormi Webster‘s look. Last but not least, Kourtney, who hosted the party with her new husband Travis Barker, wore an angelic white tulle gown with a scrunched flower embellishment and a sheer skirt.

This was the first KarJenner Christmas Eve party since 2019, after the past two years were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The famous family went all out this year and even invited Sia to perform at the Mindy Weiss-planned event. There’s nothing quite like a Kardashian-Jenner party, especially during the holiday season!