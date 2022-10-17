‘Bachelor In Paradise’: The Couples Are Split Up & 5 New Women Arrive To Meet The Men

The relationships on 'Bachelor in Paradise' were put to the test on the Oct. 17 episode when the couples found out they were being separated in a new twist.

By:
October 17, 2022 10:00PM EDT
View gallery
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise”. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) JACOB RAPINI, SIERRA JACKSON, JILL CHIN, BRANDON JONES, BRITTANY GALVIN, JUSTIN GLAZE, LOGAN PALMER, TEDDI WRIGHT, ANDREW SPENCER, SHANAE ANKNEY, JOHNNY DEPHILLIPO HUNTER HAAG, GENEVIEVE PARISI, MICHAEL ALLIO, SERENE RUSSELL, LACE MORRIS, KIRA MENGISTU, CASEY WOODS, HAILEY MALLES, ROMEO ALEXANDER
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "Episode TBD" (ABC/Craig Sjodin) GENEVIEVE PARISI, AARON CLANCY, SHANAE ANKNEY, JAMES BONSALL
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “804” – After Teddi’s exit sends shockwaves through the beach, a flock of single ladies races to make the first move on the hottest new arrival, Rodney; but Genevieve has eyes for another new guy, which sends her existing relationship into rocky waters. Meanwhile, it’s nothing but smooth sailing for lovebirds Serene and Brandon, whose relationship only grows after they receive a much-anticipated date card. Later, Ashley and Jared attempt to turn up the heat in their own romance, but will their night end with a bang? The next episode of “Bachelor in Paradise” airs MONDAY, OCT. 10 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) BRANDON JONES, SERENE RUSSELL
Image Credit: ABC

After the second rose ceremony on Bachelor In Paradise, there were seven solid couples remaining: Shanae Ankney and Logan PalmerVictoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipoBrandon Jones and Serene Russell, Jill Chin and Jacob RapiniLace Morris and Rodney Mathews, Andrew Spencer and Brittany Galvin and Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi. However, they were all thrown for a loop when host Jesse Palmer introduced a new twist. While new couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby were on their date, the other seven couples found out they were being separated.

All of the girls were told that they would be sent to a new location to see if their relationships could survive time apart. Before they left, though, five other women were brought onto the beach to spend time with the guys. The new arrivals were: Jessenia Cruz, Eliza Ischei, Florence Moerenhout, Kate Gallivan and Sarah Hamrick. Needless to say, the original seven women were worried about the fate of their relationships.

bachelor in paradise season 8
The cast of ‘BIP’ before first rose ceremony. (ABC)

“I’m looking at these five beautiful ladies with fresh blown out hair and I look like a wet dog,” Victoria said. “Today, Johnny asked me why I look different and I said it’s because I’m not wearing makeup…so it was the wrong day to do that, for sure!” Meanwhile, Lace complained, “I think this is so f***ed up. A lot of us are in the same boat, but speaking for myself, I’m just trying to find love and I found one of the best guys possible and it’s just stripped away from me.”

While some of the couples were really solid, a few were newer, like Jacob/Jill, Lace/Rodney and Brittany/Andrew. Jill was particularly upset because she had just had an amazing one-on-one with Jacob and now felt like it was all being taken away. She was in tears and threatening to leave the beach has the episode ended. Meanwhile, Jacob didn’t waste any time starting to talk to the other women. “Obviously I’ve got a great relationship with Jill and I don’t want to spoil that,” he said. “But by the end of this week, we’re definitely going to know how strong Jill and I’s relationship is.”

shanae ankney logan palmer
Shanae gets a rose from Logan at the first rose ceremony. (ABC)

As the ladies were packing their things up, Rodney and Eliza began chatting on the beach. “I had a very short list of people who I was looking forward to possible connecting with,” Rodney admitted. “And Eliza was definitely at the top of that list.” The feeling was mutual, as Eliza added, “I came in and started smiling right away because Rodney was here. He just seems like a really, really nice guy. I feel like we might have a lot in common, too, so I’m excited to about seeing where it could possibly go. I definitely have a crush.”

Meanwhile, things between Shanae and Logan seemed fairly solid when she gave him her rose over James Bonsall, but Logan didn’t forget the fact that she had been juggling him with another man just days prior. “I think Shanae knows she put me through a lot this week,” he admitted. “She might be expecting some of her own medicine. Part of me knows I really care for Shanae and getting even doesn’t always mean doing the right thing. The question is: What is the right thing to do…and what will I do?”

We’ll have to wait and see how it plays out as Bachelor in Paradise continues on Oct. 18 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

More From Our Partners

ad