‘Bachelor In Paradise’: The Couples Are Split Up & 5 New Women Arrive To Meet The Men

After the second rose ceremony on Bachelor In Paradise, there were seven solid couples remaining: Shanae Ankney and Logan Palmer, Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo, Brandon Jones and Serene Russell, Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini, Lace Morris and Rodney Mathews, Andrew Spencer and Brittany Galvin and Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi. However, they were all thrown for a loop when host Jesse Palmer introduced a new twist. While new couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby were on their date, the other seven couples found out they were being separated.

All of the girls were told that they would be sent to a new location to see if their relationships could survive time apart. Before they left, though, five other women were brought onto the beach to spend time with the guys. The new arrivals were: Jessenia Cruz, Eliza Ischei, Florence Moerenhout, Kate Gallivan and Sarah Hamrick. Needless to say, the original seven women were worried about the fate of their relationships.

“I’m looking at these five beautiful ladies with fresh blown out hair and I look like a wet dog,” Victoria said. “Today, Johnny asked me why I look different and I said it’s because I’m not wearing makeup…so it was the wrong day to do that, for sure!” Meanwhile, Lace complained, “I think this is so f***ed up. A lot of us are in the same boat, but speaking for myself, I’m just trying to find love and I found one of the best guys possible and it’s just stripped away from me.”

While some of the couples were really solid, a few were newer, like Jacob/Jill, Lace/Rodney and Brittany/Andrew. Jill was particularly upset because she had just had an amazing one-on-one with Jacob and now felt like it was all being taken away. She was in tears and threatening to leave the beach has the episode ended. Meanwhile, Jacob didn’t waste any time starting to talk to the other women. “Obviously I’ve got a great relationship with Jill and I don’t want to spoil that,” he said. “But by the end of this week, we’re definitely going to know how strong Jill and I’s relationship is.”

As the ladies were packing their things up, Rodney and Eliza began chatting on the beach. “I had a very short list of people who I was looking forward to possible connecting with,” Rodney admitted. “And Eliza was definitely at the top of that list.” The feeling was mutual, as Eliza added, “I came in and started smiling right away because Rodney was here. He just seems like a really, really nice guy. I feel like we might have a lot in common, too, so I’m excited to about seeing where it could possibly go. I definitely have a crush.”

Meanwhile, things between Shanae and Logan seemed fairly solid when she gave him her rose over James Bonsall, but Logan didn’t forget the fact that she had been juggling him with another man just days prior. “I think Shanae knows she put me through a lot this week,” he admitted. “She might be expecting some of her own medicine. Part of me knows I really care for Shanae and getting even doesn’t always mean doing the right thing. The question is: What is the right thing to do…and what will I do?”

We’ll have to wait and see how it plays out as Bachelor in Paradise continues on Oct. 18 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.