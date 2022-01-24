Shanae Ankney: 5 Things About ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Stirring Up Drama On Clayton’s Season

It wouldn’t be a season of ‘The Bachelor’ without some drama, and on season 26, Shanae Ankney is proving to be one of the women stirring up the most trouble so far!

Tensions are high between Shanae Ankney and Elizabeth Corrigan on season 26 of The Bachelor! The drama between the ladies started during the Jan. 11 episode when Shanae told Clayton Echard that there were “red flags” with Elizabeth, even calling her “two-faced.” When Clayton approached Elizabeth with the concerns, she was very caught off guard. Elizabeth brought up how Shanae got very physical with her during the previous group date, but explained that she decided not to bring it up so the drama could be avoided.

Eventually, Elizabeth confronted Shanae face-to-face. Shanae explained that she felt Elizabeth had a “mean girl vibe” because she “wouldn’t even look” at her during a previous conversation by the pool. Elizabeth explained that she struggles with having conversations with more than one person because of her ADHD, and the ladies went back and forth, airing out their issues with one another. By the end of the episode, there was no resolve, and it appears that this feud will carry into the Jan. 24 episode. For now, learn more about Shanae below:

1. What Does Shanae Do?

Shanae works as a recruiter in Ohio. She is the Director of Recruiting at OPOC.us, previously working as a Relationship Analyst at the company. She has been with the company since July 2015. OPOC.us is a personalized service delivery firm for mid-sized organizations. Before that, Shanae worked as an administrative assistant to a neurosurgeon at Ohio State University. She held the position for nine months in 2017.

2. Shanae Was Baptized In 2021

In November 2021, Shanae shared a photo of herself getting baptized. “Such a special day for me,” she wrote. “One of the best days of my life.” Faith seems to be very important to Shanae, and she even describes herself as “faithful, patient and lovable” in her ABC bio.

3. Shanae Is A Licensed Cosmetologist

In addition to her work with OPOC.us, Shanae is also a licensed cosmetologist. She does not promote her beautician work much, but her LinkedIn page references the license.

4. What Is Shanae Looking For In A Partner?

“[Shanae] is here to find a man who can keep up with her in all facets of life,” her ABC bio reads. “She is looking for a man with confidence that won’t waste time playing games. She also values her independence, so while Shanae wants to build a life with someone, she also wants someone who encourages her to achieve the goals she has set out for herself. Above all, Shanae wants to be able to be herself with a man who will honor and cherish her for the gem that she is.”

5. Shanae Loves Christmas

Shanae loves Christmas so much that she keeps her tree up all year round! Of course, due to how faith-based she is, it’s about more than just the lights and decorations for Shanae. A photo of her 2021 Christmas tree reveals one ornament front and center that reads, “Jesus is the reason for the season.”