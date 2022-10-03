Genevieve Parisi: 5 Things To Know About The ‘BIP’ Contestant

After connecting with Justin Glaze on night one of 'Bachelor in Paradise,' Genevieve Parisi is thrown for a loop when Victoria Fuller wants to pursue him upon her arrival.

By:
October 3, 2022 11:30AM EDT
genevieve parisi
View gallery
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise”. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) JACOB RAPINI, SIERRA JACKSON, JILL CHIN, BRANDON JONES, BRITTANY GALVIN, JUSTIN GLAZE, LOGAN PALMER, TEDDI WRIGHT, ANDREW SPENCER, SHANAE ANKNEY, JOHNNY DEPHILLIPO HUNTER HAAG, GENEVIEVE PARISI, MICHAEL ALLIO, SERENE RUSSELL, LACE MORRIS, KIRA MENGISTU, CASEY WOODS, HAILEY MALLES, ROMEO ALEXANDER
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “801” - It’s almost paradise! Nearly a year after the last rose was handed out on the beach, “Bachelor in Paradise” returns with the largest ever cast of fan-favorites from “The Bachelor” franchise. With Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams returning to the bar, the latest group of hopeful hotties and a few sexy surprises are ready to make waves and catch feelings this fall when the eighth season of the hit series returns, TUESDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00 - 10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. Additional cast will be announced throughout the season. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) LACE MORRIS, JESSE PALMER
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “801” - It’s almost paradise! Nearly a year after the last rose was handed out on the beach, “Bachelor in Paradise” returns with the largest ever cast of fan-favorites from “The Bachelor” franchise. With Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams returning to the bar, the latest group of hopeful hotties and a few sexy surprises are ready to make waves and catch feelings this fall when the eighth season of the hit series returns, TUESDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00 - 10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu. Additional cast will be announced throughout the season. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) GENEVIEVE PARISI, JESSE PALMER
Image Credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi was on cloud nine after connecting with Justin Glaze on the first day of filming Bachelor in Paradise. However, previews for the Oct. 3 episode reveal that new arrival, Victoria Fuller, gets a one-on-one date with Justin. The sneak peek footage shows Genevieve in tears while seemingly fighting with Justin about the situation.

Aside from that, Genevieve’s nemesis from The Bachelor is also on the beach. Genevieve and Shanae Ankney made no secret of their past drama when they both arrived on the show. Genevieve made it clear that she was not happy to see Shanae again. Learn more about Genevieve with five facts below:

1. What Happened To Genevieve On ‘The Bachelor’?

genevieve parisi
Genevieve on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’. (ABC)

Genevieve was a contestant on season 26 of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard. The show aired during the beginning of 2022. Most of Genevieve’s screen time on the show was in relation to her feud with Shanae. Genevieve was one of the women who openly criticized Shanae’s behavior and antics on the show.

It all came to a head during one group date that the ladies were on together. They were split into teams for the date, and Genevieve’s team won, giving them the chance for more time with Clayton at the after-party. Shanae crashed the after-party, went off on Genevieve, and threw the team’s trophy into the pool.

Still, Clayton kept Shanae around and took her and Genevieve on the dreaded two-on-one date. Clayton eliminated Shanae on the date and gave Genevieve the rose. However, the following week (week 7), Genevieve had trouble opening up during a group therapy date, and she decided to leave the show.

2. What Does Genevieve Do?

Before she was a contestant on The Bachelor, Genevieve worked as a bartender in Los Angeles. “Small town girl living in Los Angeles,” her Instagram bio still reads. It’s unclear if she still holds the bartending gig after her time on the show, though. In addition to bartending, she appears to like to spend a lot of time on the beach while living in sunny California.

genevieve parisi
Genevieve Parisi arrives on ‘BIP’ (ABC)

3. Did Genevieve & Aaron Clancy Hookup?

During the Women Tell All special on season 26 of The Bachelor, Shanae and Genevieve had another confrontation. Shanae accused Genevieve of hooking up with former The Bachelorette contestant, Aaron Clancy, as soon as she ended things with Clayton and got home from filming. Genevieve insisted that she had only met Aaron at a bar and said they never hooked up. Aaron also later denied the claims.

4. Genevieve Loves Fishing

Growing up in a small town, Genevieve picked up fishing as one of her hobbies. She likes to spend time out on the water and has posted photos on Instagram of herself on fishing adventures. As a kid, she also enjoyed “catching frogs and digging up worms,” she revealed.

5. What Nationality Is Genevieve

Genevieve is Italian and said she grew up in a “big, loud, loving Italian family who [she] could not possibly love any more.”

More From Our Partners

ad