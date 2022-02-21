‘The Bachelor’: [SPOILER] Leaves After Struggling To Open Up To Clayton

With hometown dates one week away, Clayton and one woman decided to mutually end their relationship as she struggled to get vulnerable on a group date.

Genevieve Parisi began questioning her place in Clayton Echard’s heart on the Feb. 21 episode of The Bachelor. Although Genevieve got a lot of alone time with Clayton last week on her two-on-one date, she was the only one of the seven remaining women who never had a one-on-one. This week, Susie Evans and Serene Russell got their second one-on-one dates, while Genevieve was stuck on the group date once again.

“I’m really disappointed,” she admitted. “As the weeks go by, the more important time is. I feel like I really need the time to make sure we’re on the same page. Hometowns is next week and I haven’t had a one-on-one, so I’m unsure about everything. It brings out the anxiousness in me, for sure.”

On the group date, each of the ladies had a one-on-one couples’ therapy session with Clayton. Genevieve admitted that she struggled to open up and get emotional in front of people, and even during the exercise, she couldn’t do it. Clayton assured her he didn’t want to put pressure on her, but also explained that, with hometown dates next week, he needed her to start being more vulnerable.

“Genevieve has these walls up,” he said in a confessional. “And she’s having a hard time letting them down. But I need you to let them down! It’s the only way I can get to know you before meeting your family. If she can’t tear these walls down, we can’t move forward.”

Clayton pulled Genevieve aside for a private conversation. They mutually agreed to end the relationship. “We’ve had so much fun and I’ve learned so much about you and enjoyed having you here throughout the entire journey,” Clayton said. “But with hometowns around the corner and having to meet families, it’s really had for me to see meeting your family when I’m not able to see what’s inside these walls.”

Genevieve couldn’t help but agree. “I get that,” she told him. “I’ve taken a long time to let my walls down and I haven’t done that completely. I completely understand. You have very strong connections where I think you can see meeting their families and we’e both not there yet.”

Clayton thanked Genevieve for taking this journey with him, but he sent her home. “I didn’t realize how hard this would be,” Genevieve admitted as she left. “I’m not going to get anywhere if I don’t let these walls down. Even if I tell myself not to put a wall up, it just happens. it’s nothing against Clayton. I have some stuff to work on, that’s for sure, but I have no regrets.”