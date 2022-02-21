Recap

‘The Bachelor’: [SPOILER] Leaves After Struggling To Open Up To Clayton

claytn echard
ABC
THE BACHELOR - "2603" - Following last week's cliffhanger, Clayton confronts one of the women about a shocking rumor involving her, but will her explanation check out, or will Clayton break tradition and take back a rose? Later, Kaitlyn Bristowe pays a surprise visit, leading an emotional date where Clayton and the women bravely open up about their insecurities. Becca Kufrin stops by to plan an extreme scavenger hunt for the one-on-one date in downtown Los Angeles; and back at the mansion, one of the ladies unknowingly sets off a new set of drama dominoes when she cooks the house a shrimp snack. Then, it's time to kick up some sand when former "Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert takes the second group-date ladies through some romantic lifeguard training; but when the date doesn't end as expected, one disappointed woman is ready to make waves yet again. Will Clayton reward her efforts to protect him by giving her the group date rose or be pushed to his limits? Find out on "The Bachelor," airing MONDAY, JAN. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor)THE BACHELOR
THE BACHELOR - "2605" - Week five starts off with a splash when Clayton and one lucky woman head to Galveston, Texas, for a high-stakes date all about pleasure. Later, at the cocktail party, Clayton learns the cause of the palpable tension in the house is really one woman; but when confronted, she gives an award-worthy apology performance that might just be enough to keep her around. Then, it's time to go international! In Toronto, Canada, one lucky lady takes her relationship with Clayton to new heights and those on the group date take some heat from comedy legend Russell Peters - and each other - during The Bachelor Ultimate Roast! But who will get the last laugh when Shanae and Genevieve are given the infamous two-on-one date? Find out on "The Bachelor," airing MONDAY, FEB. 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/John Medland) CLAYTON ECHARD, SERENE
THE BACHELOR - "2605" - Week five starts off with a splash when Clayton and one lucky woman head to Galveston, Texas, for a high-stakes date all about pleasure. Later, at the cocktail party, Clayton learns the cause of the palpable tension in the house is really one woman; but when confronted, she gives an award-worthy apology performance that might just be enough to keep her around. Then, it's time to go international! In Toronto, Canada, one lucky lady takes her relationship with Clayton to new heights and those on the group date take some heat from comedy legend Russell Peters - and each other - during The Bachelor Ultimate Roast! But who will get the last laugh when Shanae and Genevieve are given the infamous two-on-one date? Find out on "The Bachelor," airing MONDAY, FEB. 7 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/John Medland) SUSIE
THE BACHELOR - "2603" - Following last week's cliffhanger, Clayton confronts one of the women about a shocking rumor involving her, but will her explanation check out, or will Clayton break tradition and take back a rose? Later, Kaitlyn Bristowe pays a surprise visit, leading an emotional date where Clayton and the women bravely open up about their insecurities. Becca Kufrin stops by to plan an extreme scavenger hunt for the one-on-one date in downtown Los Angeles; and back at the mansion, one of the ladies unknowingly sets off a new set of drama dominoes when she cooks the house a shrimp snack. Then, it's time to kick up some sand when former "Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert takes the second group-date ladies through some romantic lifeguard training; but when the date doesn't end as expected, one disappointed woman is ready to make waves yet again. Will Clayton reward her efforts to protect him by giving her the group date rose or be pushed to his limits? Find out on "The Bachelor," airing MONDAY, JAN. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) THE BACHELOR View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

With hometown dates one week away, Clayton and one woman decided to mutually end their relationship as she struggled to get vulnerable on a group date.

Genevieve Parisi began questioning her place in Clayton Echard’s heart on the Feb. 21 episode of The Bachelor. Although Genevieve got a lot of alone time with Clayton last week on her two-on-one date, she was the only one of the seven remaining women who never had a one-on-one. This week, Susie Evans and Serene Russell got their second one-on-one dates, while Genevieve was stuck on the group date once again.

“I’m really disappointed,” she admitted. “As the weeks go by, the more important time is. I feel like I really need the time to make sure we’re on the same page. Hometowns is next week and I haven’t had a one-on-one, so I’m unsure about everything. It brings out the anxiousness in me, for sure.”

clayto nechad
Clayton Echard on ‘The Bachelor.’ (ABC)

On the group date, each of the ladies had a one-on-one couples’ therapy session with Clayton. Genevieve admitted that she struggled to open up and get emotional in front of people, and even during the exercise, she couldn’t do it. Clayton assured her he didn’t want to put pressure on her, but also explained that, with hometown dates next week, he needed her to start being more vulnerable.

Related Gallery

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Cast: Photos Of The 31 Gorgeous Women On Clayton Echard's Season

THE BACHELOR - ABC's "The Bachelor" stars Hailey. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
THE BACHELOR - ABC's "The Bachelor" stars Mara. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
THE BACHELOR - ABC's "The Bachelor" stars Sierra. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

“Genevieve has these walls up,” he said in a confessional. “And she’s having a hard time letting them down. But I need you to let them down! It’s the only way I can get to know you before meeting your family. If she can’t tear these walls down, we can’t move forward.”
clayton echard genevieve parisi
Clayton Echard and Genevieve Parisi on ‘The Bachelor.’ (ABC)
Clayton pulled Genevieve aside for a private conversation. They mutually agreed to end the relationship. “We’ve had so much fun and I’ve learned so much about you and enjoyed having you here throughout the entire journey,” Clayton said. “But with hometowns around the corner and having to meet families, it’s really had for me to see meeting your family when I’m not able to see what’s inside these walls.”
Genevieve couldn’t help but agree. “I get that,” she told him. “I’ve taken a long time to let my walls down and I haven’t done that completely. I completely understand. You have very strong connections where I think you can see meeting their families and we’e both not there yet.”
Clayton thanked Genevieve for taking this journey with him, but he sent her home. “I didn’t realize how hard this would be,” Genevieve admitted as she left. “I’m not going to get anywhere if I don’t let these walls down. Even if I tell myself not to put a wall up, it just happens. it’s nothing against Clayton. I have some stuff to work on, that’s for sure, but I have no regrets.”