5 Things

Serene Russell: 5 Things To Know About The Season 26 ‘Bachelor’ Contestant

serene russell
ABC
THE BACHELOR - ABC's "The Bachelor" stars Clayton Echard. (ABC/Pamela Littky)
THE BACHELOR - ABC's "The Bachelor" stars Hailey. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
THE BACHELOR - ABC's "The Bachelor" stars Mara. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)
THE BACHELOR - ABC's "The Bachelor" stars Sierra. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth) View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

With Clayton Echard’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ well underway, Serene Russell has stuck out. Although she hasn’t gotten much screen time yet, Clayton definitely seems interested in the gorgeous 26-year-old.

Serene Russell is one of the women remaining who is hoping to win Clayton Echard’s heart on season 26 of The Bachelor. Serene has made a good impression on Clayton so far, standing out on group dates and sticking around after the first three rose ceremonies. Get to know more about Serene with five facts below!

serene russell
Serene Russell’s promo shot for ‘The Bachelor.’ (ABC)

1. What Does Serene Do? 

Serene is an elementary school teacher in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, who enjoys “making a different in her students’ lives.” Outside of work, Serene loves spending time with friends and is always “planning her next big adventure,” according to her ABC bio.

2. Where Did Serene Go To College?

Serene attended the University of Central Oklahoma. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority during her time at school. During her college years, Serene often posted sorority photos on her Instagram page.

Related Gallery

'The Bachelor' Season 26: Photos Of Clayton Echard With His Ladies

THE BACHELOR - "2603" - Following last week's cliffhanger, Clayton confronts one of the women about a shocking rumor involving her, but will her explanation check out, or will Clayton break tradition and take back a rose? Later, Kaitlyn Bristowe pays a surprise visit, leading an emotional date where Clayton and the women bravely open up about their insecurities. Becca Kufrin stops by to plan an extreme scavenger hunt for the one-on-one date in downtown Los Angeles; and back at the mansion, one of the ladies unknowingly sets off a new set of drama dominoes when she cooks the house a shrimp snack. Then, it's time to kick up some sand when former "Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert takes the second group-date ladies through some romantic lifeguard training; but when the date doesn't end as expected, one disappointed woman is ready to make waves yet again. Will Clayton reward her efforts to protect him by giving her the group date rose or be pushed to his limits? Find out on "The Bachelor," airing MONDAY, JAN. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor)THE BACHELOR
THE BACHELOR - "2603" - Following last week's cliffhanger, Clayton confronts one of the women about a shocking rumor involving her, but will her explanation check out, or will Clayton break tradition and take back a rose? Later, Kaitlyn Bristowe pays a surprise visit, leading an emotional date where Clayton and the women bravely open up about their insecurities. Becca Kufrin stops by to plan an extreme scavenger hunt for the one-on-one date in downtown Los Angeles; and back at the mansion, one of the ladies unknowingly sets off a new set of drama dominoes when she cooks the house a shrimp snack. Then, it's time to kick up some sand when former "Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert takes the second group-date ladies through some romantic lifeguard training; but when the date doesn't end as expected, one disappointed woman is ready to make waves yet again. Will Clayton reward her efforts to protect him by giving her the group date rose or be pushed to his limits? Find out on "The Bachelor," airing MONDAY, JAN. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) THE BACHELOR
THE BACHELOR - "2603" - Following last week's cliffhanger, Clayton confronts one of the women about a shocking rumor involving her, but will her explanation check out, or will Clayton break tradition and take back a rose? Later, Kaitlyn Bristowe pays a surprise visit, leading an emotional date where Clayton and the women bravely open up about their insecurities. Becca Kufrin stops by to plan an extreme scavenger hunt for the one-on-one date in downtown Los Angeles; and back at the mansion, one of the ladies unknowingly sets off a new set of drama dominoes when she cooks the house a shrimp snack. Then, it's time to kick up some sand when former "Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert takes the second group-date ladies through some romantic lifeguard training; but when the date doesn't end as expected, one disappointed woman is ready to make waves yet again. Will Clayton reward her efforts to protect him by giving her the group date rose or be pushed to his limits? Find out on "The Bachelor," airing MONDAY, JAN. 24 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) GABBY

serene russell clyaton echard
Serene Russell and Clayton Echard on ‘The Bachelor.’ (ABC)

3. Serene Is A Model

In addition to working as a teacher, Serene is also a professional model. Her Instagram page features several professional modeling photos, mixed in with her more candid everyday pics. She’s done swimwear shoots as well as more high-fashion shoots throughout her modeling career.

4. Serene Is A Cat Mom

Serene has a pet cat who she named Leonardo DiCATprio. The black cat pops up on her Instagram feed every once in a while.

5. What Is Serene Looking For In A Partner? 

Serene “wants to find a man who is truly worthy of her commitment and ready to give her that same level of commitment back,” her Bachelor bio reveals. “Her dream man is honest, clear on what he wants and an excellent communicator. He’s open to trying new things, willing to be vulnerable and ready to have a big family.”