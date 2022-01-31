Serene Russell: 5 Things To Know About The Season 26 ‘Bachelor’ Contestant

With Clayton Echard’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ well underway, Serene Russell has stuck out. Although she hasn’t gotten much screen time yet, Clayton definitely seems interested in the gorgeous 26-year-old.

Serene Russell is one of the women remaining who is hoping to win Clayton Echard’s heart on season 26 of The Bachelor. Serene has made a good impression on Clayton so far, standing out on group dates and sticking around after the first three rose ceremonies. Get to know more about Serene with five facts below!

1. What Does Serene Do?

Serene is an elementary school teacher in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, who enjoys “making a different in her students’ lives.” Outside of work, Serene loves spending time with friends and is always “planning her next big adventure,” according to her ABC bio.

2. Where Did Serene Go To College?

Serene attended the University of Central Oklahoma. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority during her time at school. During her college years, Serene often posted sorority photos on her Instagram page.

3. Serene Is A Model

In addition to working as a teacher, Serene is also a professional model. Her Instagram page features several professional modeling photos, mixed in with her more candid everyday pics. She’s done swimwear shoots as well as more high-fashion shoots throughout her modeling career.

4. Serene Is A Cat Mom

Serene has a pet cat who she named Leonardo DiCATprio. The black cat pops up on her Instagram feed every once in a while.

5. What Is Serene Looking For In A Partner?

Serene “wants to find a man who is truly worthy of her commitment and ready to give her that same level of commitment back,” her Bachelor bio reveals. “Her dream man is honest, clear on what he wants and an excellent communicator. He’s open to trying new things, willing to be vulnerable and ready to have a big family.”