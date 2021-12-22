Brandon Jones: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Finalist

Michelle Young has fallen hard for Brandon Jones, but he’s one of TWO men who she’s in love with going into the finale of ‘The Bachelorette.’

Brandon Jones has won Michelle Young over with his openness and vulnerability on this season of The Bachelorette. Now, she’s left to choose between him and Nayte Olukoya on the show’s Dec. 21 finale. Brandon had no problem opening up to Michelle about his feelings for her, letting her know on hometown dates that he was “falling in love” with her, and at the fantasy suite that he’s “in love” with her.

On the other hand, Nayte was a bit more stiff when it came to opening up, and Michelle has admittedly been nervous about whether or not he’s ready for an engagement. Brandon is the safe choice for Michelle, but her feelings going into the finale are torn, as she’s said she’s in love with both men. Ahead of the final episode, learn more about Brandon here.

1. What Does Brandon Do?

Brandon works as a traveling nurse recruiter in Portland, Oregon. He has been working at PeaceHealth since Sept. 2020, according to his LinkedIn. Before that, he spent six months working in a contract position at Nike as a Talent Acquisition Coordinator. Prior to that, he was an Onsite Manager & Recruiter at Manpower, and he also worked as a Social Media Manager at Riverdale Landscape from Aug. 2018-July 2019.

2. Where Did Brandon Go To College?

Brandon started out by attending Portland Community College for two years from 2012-2014. There, he earned a minor in Entrepreneurship/Entrepreneurial Studies. In 2014, he began studying at Western Oregon University. He graduated in 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management.

3. Brandon Loves Basketball

A love of basketball is something that Brandon and Michelle have in common! Brandon is a “self-proclaimed basketball fiend,” according to his ABC bio. Since Michelle is a former basketball player, this is a great shared interest!

4. What Is Brandon Looking For In A Partner?

Brandon is “looking for a wife whose passionate personality can keep up with his,” his ABC bio says. “Brandon wants someone who has goals and the focus to achieve them. He doesn’t want to be with someone who is still figuring herself out, and he hopes to find someone who can be his best friend and teammate for the rest of their lives.”

5. Brandon Is A Dog Dad

Even if Brandon doesn’t end up with Michelle, he’s already made one major commitment in his life — to his dog! Brandon often posts photos with his pup, Mac, on social media.