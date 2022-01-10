Susie Evans: 5 Things To Know About Clayton’s 1st One-On-One Date On ‘The Bachelor’

Clayton Echard takes Susie Evans for his first one-on-one date of season 26 of ‘The Bachelor’ during the show’s Jan. 10 episode.

A preview for the Jan. 10 episode of The Bachelor shows Clayton Echard scoring some one-on-one time with Susie Evans. The two are seen walking onto a boat and then jumping into the water in their swimsuits. Susie made a good first impression on Clayton during the show’s Jan. 3 premiere, and viewers were quick to point out how much she reminds them of former contestant, Hannah Brown. Learn more about Susie ahead of her big date here!

1. What Is Susie’s Job?

Susie is a wedding videographer in Virginia Beach, Virginia. However, her background in film and production extends beyond just videoing weddings. “I’m passionate about creating videos that are informative and influential in a positive way,” Susie’s LinkedIn says. Working as a videographer is Susie’s passion, but she also works at a pharmaceutical marketing agency, according to her LinkedIn. She hopes to be a documentary filmmaker one day.

2. Susie Competed In Pageants

Susie was named Miss Virginia in 2020 and competed at the Miss USA pageant in November of that year. However, she did not make it to the finals (top 16). In 2019, Susie was the second runner-up for Miss Virginia, and In 2011, Susie was also named Miss Virginia Teen USA.

3. Where Did Susie Go To College?

Susie attended Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, Missouri. She was a student on full tuition scholarship due to her Miss Virginia Teen USA win. Susie graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Digital Cinema Arts, with a minor in Communications, in 2015.

4. Susie Is A Performer

In addition to doing work behind the camera, Susie is also a performer herself. She previously had an international performing contract with Tokyo Disney Land, which allowed her to live in Japan for more than two years while touring.

5. Susie Is Trained In Jiu-Jitsu

“Susie is a Jiu-Jitsu champion,” her ABC bio confirms. Susie spends “hours” training in the sport, according to her pageant profile. She also enjoys spending a lot of her free time volunteering and does work for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.