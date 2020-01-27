Victoria Fuller: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Who Dated Chase Rice

Peter Weber takes Victoria Fuller on a romantic one-on-one date during the Jan. 27 episode of ‘The Bachelor,’ but she’s shocked to find out that the surprise musical guest is one of her exes!

Before Victoria Fuller came on season 24 of The Bachelor, she briefly dated country singer, Chase Rice. Now, that relationship will come back to haunt her, as Chase turns up as a surprise musical guest during her one-on-one date with Peter Weber on The Bachelor’s Jan. 27 episode! Previews show Victoria seeming extremely uncomfortable once she finds out that Chase will be performing on her date, and it’s sure to bring some tension to an already drama-filled season. Ahead of the episode, here’s more to know about Victoria:

1. She works in medical sales. Victoria works as a Medical Sales Rep in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Her Instagram profile and ABC bio both list her in this position, however, it’s unclear what company she currently works for. Her now-deleted LinkedIn page revealed that she used to work at TEKsystems, and also that she worked as a substitute teacher in local Virginia Beach schools.

2. She’s a college graduate. Victoria attended Old Dominion University and graduated with a degree in Economics in 2015. Her Instagram page says that she is currently working to obtain her M.A. in Economics, as well.

3. She’s already been the subject of a lot of ‘Bachelor’ rumors. When spoilers for Peter’s season of The Bachelor — which we will not reveal here –were released, Victoria was targeted by fans of the show on social media. She eventually took to Instagram to shut down all the “rumors” being spread about her. “Bullying is NOT ok. Nor is it fair,” Victoria wrote. “Especially when casting judgement and basing opinions based on pure speculation, assumptions & LIES.”

4. She has a personal service dog. Victoria has a dog named Buxton, who she says has helped with her anxiety. She also revealed in her bullying Instagram post that he’s training to become a therapy dog, too. “As a therapy dog, Buxton will be providing comfort to children in hospitals, affection in retirement homes, love to those who may be having a hard time at school & others who maybe just need a hug,” she explained.

5. She loves country music. Victoria is a huge country music fans and said that she loves traveling to see her favorite artists play shows.