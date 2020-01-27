Chase Rice Admits He Was ‘Pissed’ To Become A Storyline With Victoria Fuller On ‘The Bachelor’

When Chase Rice agreed to perform on ‘The Bachelor,’ he had no idea that he’d become part of one of the show’s biggest storylines for season 24 — and, looking back, he’s not happy about it.

Country singer Chase Rice makes an appearance on the Jan. 27 episode of The Bachelor to give Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller a special performance during their one-on-one date. However, previews for the episode also reveal that he has a history with Victoria — they dated before she came on the show! The “love triangle” between Victoria, Peter and Chase on the date has been set up to be a massive storyline on this season, and Chase is pretty upset. “I was pissed,” he said on the Fitz in the Morning radio show. “I was really pissed off, to be honest.”

Chase explained that he simply wanted to go on the show to promote his songs “Lonely If You Are” and “Eyes on You,” and that he “wanted nothing to do with” the drama. He also clarified the status of his relationship with Victoria, which doesn’t appear to be as serious as the previews are making it out to be. “We spent a night together in Charlotte,” he said. “She’s a cool chick, from what I know of her. I got no problem with her, I got no problem with him. I knew she was going on the show. I was still pretty surprised. I told my manager and publicist and they were like, ‘Don’t worry about that, they’re not going to do that to you.'”

When he found out that he was put in the midst of The Bachelor drama, though, he was admittedly shocked. “It’s over the top,” Chase continued. “It’s unnecessary. I didn’t expect it, but at the end of the day, it happened.” He also said that the only way he’d ever go on The Bachelor as a contestant would be if they “paid [him] a billion dollars.”

What is coming on Monday's episode of #TheBachelor?? pic.twitter.com/pDP0AeecbQ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 26, 2020

It’s unclear if Victoria and Chase will actually confront each other on her date with Peter, but the previews do show that the 25-year-old’s past relationship with the country singer will cause tension with at least one of the other girls. During the episode, previously-eliminated contestant, Alayah Benavidez, returns for another shot with Peter, and doesn’t waste any time sharing what she read on the Internet about Victoria and Chase while she was home following her elimination. Victoria confronts her about it, and it looks like there will definitely be a showdown. The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.