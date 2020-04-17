‘Bachelor’ Alums Chris Soules & Victoria Fuller Confirm They’re Together With Cryptic Evidence

Eagle-eyed ‘Bachelor’ fans have seemingly found evidence that franchise alums Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller are quarantined together in Iowa.

Bachelor Nation might have found evidence that franchise alums Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules are quarantined together in Iowa. The pair, who have both appeared on different seasons of The Bachelor, may have given themselves away when the 26-year-old Virginia Beach native posed for a screenshot during a Zoom call with fellow Season 24 contestants Lexi Buchanan, Natasha Parker, Sydney Hightower and Victoria Paul. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Victoria’s backdrop looked just like the 38-year-old farmer’s home in the midwest. Nothing gets past Bachelor Nation!

So what gave them away? A light brown couch and a couple of pillows that were visible behind Victoria in the screenshot looked just like the ones in a pic posted by Chris in April 2017. Bachelor blogger Reality Steve also reported that the duo were quarantined together, and fans were quick to notice that the twosome had followed each other on social media. Victoria appeared on Peter Weber‘s season of the reality show earlier this year, placing third after she was accused of breaking up several marriages.

Chris rose to fame as a fan favorite on the 10th season of The Bachelorette, where he competed for Andi Dorfman‘s heart. Chris went on to place third in the reality show, and was later offered the role of The Bachelor for the franchise’s 19th season. He proposed to Whitney Bischoff at his family’s barn in The Bachelor finale however the couple announced that they had called off their engagement on May 28, 2015. Following the breakup, Chris began living a much quieter lifestyle, but was thrust into the headlines once again in 2017, when he was arrested for leaving the scene of a car accident that left a man, Kenny Mosher, 66, dead in Iowa. He was able to avoid trial by pleading guilty to a reduced charge in 2018, and was given a two-year suspended prison sentence in August 2019.

Chris and Victoria aren’t the only Bachelor couple seemingly quarantined together. Season 24 stars Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan didn’t work out on the show, but they’re spending infinite amounts of time together now that they’re quarantined under one roof in Chicago!