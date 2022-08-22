Johnny DePhillipo: 5 Things To Know About Gabby’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant

Johnny DePhillipo is one of three men left who’s hoping to fall in love with Gabby Windey on season 19 of The Bachelorette. Gabby decided her connection with Johnny was strong enough that she wanted to meet his family on a hometown date during the show’s Aug. 22 episode. The pair have connected all season long, and solidified it with a one-on-one date on the Aug. 8 episode. Learn more about Johnny below.

What Does Johnny Do?

Johnny DePhillipo is a realtor in Florida. He works as a full time agent at Compass in Palm Beach County. Johnny has held his position at Compass since 2021, and before that, he worked as a Health Insurance Agent at Family First Life from 2019 until 2021.

Where Did Johnny Go To College?

Johnny attended Palm Beach State College and obtained his Associate’s Degree in Business Management, Marketing and Related Support Services. He attended the college from Aug. 2016 until May 2018.

Johnny Loves The Beach

Living in Florida, it’s no surprise that Johnny is a total beach bum. Surfing is also one of his favorite hobbies, along with fishing. In general, Johnny loves traveling and adventure.

What Is Johnny Looking For In A Partner?

“Johnny’s perfect woman is intelligent, outgoing and athletic,” his ABC bio reveals. “She’ll also have good hygiene and love Barry White and Frank Sinatra as much as he does. Johnny is a sucker for a good smile and says he’ll do whatever it takes to make his partner light up. Johnny is a forward thinker and says he can’t be with anyone who is hung up on past relationships.”

Johnny Is A Dog Dad

Although Johnny doesn’t post on his Instagram that often, he does have a few posts with the same dog on his page. It appears he debuted the dog, Kilo, in 2021.