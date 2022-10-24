‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Victoria Pursues Alex As Johnny Admits He’s ‘Leaning Towards Falling In Love’ With Her

Victoria Fuller found herself in a tough situation on the Oct. 24 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. After initially forming a connection with Johnny DePhillipo on the beach, Victoria had closed herself off from pursuing anyone new when the original couples were split up and put in two separate locations for week three. However, she started coming around towards Alex Woytkiw after he showed her some affection one night. “I really, really like Johnny, but I don’t want to be closed off to giving Alex a conversation,” Victoria admitted. “I almost feel like I’m cheating on [Johnny] in a way. It’s so frustrating.”

Victoria was admittedly attracted to Alex, and when she was finally willing to let down her walls, they were able to have a great conversation. “I didn’t really vibe with him at first, and then last night, I was tired, and he was rubbing my head,” Victoria explained. “We didn’t really talk much but it was one of the only moments where I felt comfortable.” She told Alex that his show of affection was “perfect”, especially since physical touch is her love language.

Once they talked more in-depth, Victoria was even more confused about how she was feeling. “I hate that I feel this way, but I’m a little open to Alex now,” she revealed. “Realistically speaking, Johnny is 25. He’s great. But Alex is 33 and more on the same trajectory of life right now, so it makes more sense outside of this to explore things with Alex. I like Johnny, I really do, but this is what this experience is for — to make sure you really do like the person you had your initial connection with. I know I owe it to myself to do that.”

Victoria got a date card and asked Alex to go with her. They had a romantic dinner date where they were able to open up to one another even more. Alex flat-out asked Victoria why she was so hesitant to pursue something with him at first. “I came into this being super open to anything and obviously when I got down to the beach I did not expect to find somebody, and then I did, so immediately I just shut off,” Victoria explained. “I’m so loyal. I’m a one guy girl. So it’s hard for me to explore other interests when I do have that back on the beach.”

By the end of the date, Victoria told Alex that she was able to connect with him in a way that she couldn’t with most people. They also discussed their mutual desire to have kids and raise families sooner rather than later. At the end of the night, Alex asked Victoria if he stood a chance with her. “I do have this other connection down at the beach,” she reminded him, but added, “That connection is great, but there are my concerns with it. My issue is meeting you and being like, ‘Oh s***!'” Alex assured Victoria that he was aware of her other connection and the potential that she might pursue it further, but told her that he wasn’t going to stop also pursuing her if she was open to it. “I’ve explored enough people here to know when I see a great thing,” he concluded.

Although Victoria loved how the date with Alex went, she was more confused thatn ever. “Alex is sweet. He’s kind and he wants the same things that I do. I love that he said, ‘I just want to pursue you,'” Victoria said. “I want to give Alex a chance because he deserves it and I deserve it. He’s somebody I could actually see myself ending up with. I just don’t know what that looks like with Johnny in the picture. I don’t want to hurt his feelings but it’s just so hard because Alex is literally every girl’s dream.”

Meanwhile, back on the beach, Johnny made the decision not to pursue anyone else as he waited for Victoria to return. “I’m going to be real, I don’t think I’ve felt this way about anyone in my life,” he declared. “I’m younger and she’s getting older and she’s a little older than me. She wants to know if I do take this serious and if I’d be open to an engagement. She doesn’t want to waste time and I’m the same way. I don’t want to waste time and just pick someone because it’s fun right now. I think if she comes back and is committed to me still, I owe it to her to at least explore the next step in this relationship if she’s willing to go there, as well. I definitely am leaning towards falling in love.”

Johnny was pretty certain that Victoria wasn’t pursuing someone else while they were apart, and he was all-in on their relationship. “I’ve had one serious relationship in my entire life and it did not feel like this,” he admitted. “Maybe it did for a split second, but something about Victoria just makes me want to be a better person.” We’ll have to see how this plays out when the groups come back together, though!