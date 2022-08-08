Logan Palmer: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant

Logan Palmer chose to pursue Rachel Recchia on this season of The Bachelorette when he accepted her rose during the show’s July 25 episode. However, the following week, he realized he might still have feelings for Rachel’s co-Bachelorette, Gabby Windey. Logan will come clean to Rachel about his feelings during this week’s Aug. 8 episode.
All season long, Logan has been torn about which woman — Rachel or Gabby — he has stronger feelings for. At one of the cocktail parties, he even kissed both women on the same night. Learn more about Logan with five facts below.
1. What Is Logan’s Job?
Logan works as a videographer in San Diego, California. He has worked as a Production Technician at Raindrop since Sept. 2021. Before that, he was a camera operator for the San Diego Padres. He also worked in production and videography at KUSI Television prior to that.
2. Where Did Logan Go To School?
Logan graduated from Northern Arizona University in 2018. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Strategic Communications, with an emphasis in Advertising.
3. What Is Logan Looking For In A Woman?
“Logan wants to find someone who is just as much of a free spirit as he is,” Logan’s ABC Bio reads. “His ideal woman is artsy, low maintenance and down to cuddle by a bonfire under the stars. Logan is looking for a deep connection with strong chemistry.”
4. Logan Loves The Beach
Logan loves spending time at the beach and is a huge fan of “the sun and surf,” according to his ABC bio. Seveal of Logan’s Instagram posts are of him at the beach.
5. How Old Is Logan Palmer?
Logan is 26 years old, which makes him the same age as Rachel. However, he is five years younger than Gabby, who is 31.