‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Is Left In Tears After Logan Dumps Her To Pursue Gabby

Rachel Recchia was left in tears after Logan Palmer dumped her to pursue his feelings for Gabby Windey on the Aug. 8 episode of 'The Bachelorette.'

By:
August 8, 2022 8:35PM EDT
gabby windey rachel recchia
View gallery
THE BACHELORETTE - “1901” – Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes. Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one. A double-the-drama season for the books begins when “The Bachelorette” premieres MONDAY, JULY 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
THE BACHELORETTE - “1904” – Still reeling from last week’s shocking rose ceremony which split them into two groups, Gabby and Rachel’s men board the Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady, setting sail across Europe on their journey to find love. Starting off in Paris, France, two lucky men join the leading ladies on an unforgettable rainy-day adventure in the city of love where Gabby and her date shop for berets in the district of Montmartre, and Rachel and her guy learn the art of French crêpes near Notre Dame. The next day, Gabby’s group date challenges her men to show their willingness to fight for her love … literally … while Rachel and her group of guys make a surprise visit and cheer them on from the sidelines. Later, Rachel and her suitors head to a majestic castle for a lesson in the art of romance, where one man’s vulnerability earns him a private dinner. At the cocktail party, Meatball reveals some damning information about one of his housemate’s vulgar comments about the Bachelorettes, leading Rachel to take matters into her own hands, on an all-new episode of the “The Bachelorette,” airing MONDAY, AUG. 1 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, JAMES
THE BACHELORETTE - “1902” – Following last week’s shocking canceled rose ceremony, Gabby and Rachel surprise the 29 men left at the mansion by daring them to compete in a swimsuit pageant in order to earn one of six spots at the group date after-party. The next morning, Rachel takes off for her first one-on-one with a once-in-a-lifetime Zero-G Experience, followed by a surprise musical performance by Ashley Cooke and Brett Young. Then, after a helicopter ride above Los Angeles and a steamy hot tub session, Gabby begins to let her walls down during her own one-on-one. Back at the mansion, when bold assumptions are revealed at the cocktail party, Rachel and Gabby continue to prove to the men that they are in control of their own journeys on an all-new episode of the “The Bachelorette” airing MONDAY, JULY 18 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) ZACH, RACHEL RECCHIA
Image Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Logan Palmer took Rachel Recchia by surprise on the Aug. 8 episode of The Bachelorette — and not in a good way. After being chosen to go on the next group date with Rachel, Logan realized that he had to tell her that he still had feelings for Gabby Windey. “For this whole journey, I’ve gotten to know Rachel as this wonderful person, but the worst thing I could do is get to a point where relationships are more serious and then bring this up,” Logan explained. “I need to tell her I can’t go [on the date] and I need to tell her why. I have no clue how she’ll react, but maybe she’ll understand. I’m praying she will.”

Rachel was shocked when Logan showed up at her door, and even more shocked at his confession. “I feel like something’s kind of been holding me back a little bit,” Logan admitted. “A feeling I’ve been anchored down by a little bit. At the beginning of this journey on the first group date, you and I shared a real connection. But I also got to talk with Gabby and me and Gabby also had a strong connection. At the end of the night, I originally thought I was going to receive a rose from Gabby and it’s been hard for me moving forward to kind of forget about that connection.”

rachel recchia logan palmer
Rachel and Logan during one of the cocktail parties. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

He continued, “When I read that date card today, I felt that everyone else on that card was sure that you were going to be someone they could end up with at the end of this, and I still had reservations and feelings for Gabby. That being said, I can’t go today.”

Rachel was practically speechless when Logan said he was going to “step away” from pursuing things with her. “You accepted so many roses from me when the whole time you didn’t even want to spend time with me,” she said. “I appreciate you bringing this to me, but I just wish it would’ve been earlier.”

After walking him out, Rachel broke down in tears. “I was really hopeful that things could pick up with Logan because I think he’s a great guy. I’m attracted to him. I gave him the first group date rose,” Rachel said in a confessional. “The whole time he’s thinking, ‘How do I tell Rachel I don’t even want to be here?’ Everyone is leaving me. The rejection just feels really awful. It almost feels like I’m doing something wrong. This was supposed to be my time to find someone and everyone’s rejecting me week after week after week. I don’t even know why I’m here. I don’t want to do his anymore.”

rachel recchia gabby windey
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey during a group date. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Despite a pep talk from Jesse Palmer, Rachel still wasn’t in the right mindset to go on the group date. She cancelled the date, disappointing the five other men who were supposed to get more time with her that day. However, she did agree to attend the after-party that evening so she could see the guys.

Meanwhile, Logan went to Gabby’s room to fill her in. “I was on fire for you that first night an I was hopeful that you would give me a rose,” Logan explained. “And I got one from Rachel and we’ve had some great moments, but I’ve come back to thinking about you and it’s something that’s gotten in the way.”

Gabby admitted that Logan was the only guy who she and Rachel “overlapped” on when they were deciding on which men they wanted to pursue. “When you came over you kissed both of us and it sounded like you and Rachel had a great conversation so I completely backed away,” Gabby said. “But I was like…dang…I am very interested. It might not be as easy for me to let go of my feelings. But we are on our separate journeys now, and I just want to check in with Rachel.”

logan palmer gabby windey
Logan Palmer and Gabby Windey at a cocktail party. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Before separating, Gabby and Logan joked around a little, and afterward, he was even more confident in his feelings for her. Gabby then went to talk to Rachel to discuss how they should move forward. Rachel explained her frustrations at Logan for stringing her along, and Gabby was supportive. However, Rachel also urged Gabby to follow her own heart and not worry about her when deciding if she wanted to pursue Logan.

Rachel gave Gabby the OK to explore things with Logan, but in a confessional, she admitted to her fears that Logan would string Gabby along and hurt her in the future, as well. “At the end of the day, I’m going to support [Gabby] no matter what,” Rachel said. “But I really hope Gabby sends him home.”

Gabby did decide to give Logan a chance. After having a group date with six of her men, she chose to invite Logan to the after-party to explore their feelings. The other men were totally caught off guard and not happy that another guy was added to the mix.

More From Our Partners

ad