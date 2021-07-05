5 Things

Andrew Spencer: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Hunk Related To A ‘BiP’ Alum

Andrew Spencer
ABC
THE BACHELORETTE - “1701” – Katie Thurston sets off on her journey to find love with her charm, wit and take-no-nonsense attitude that fans fell in love with during her time on “The Bachelor.” With the help of former Bachelorettes and mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams by her side, Katie is ready to meet her men; with 30 lucky potential suitors pulling out all the stops, props and moves in hopes of catching her eye before the first rose ceremony. Strap in, it’s going to be a season like no other on “The Bachelorette,” airing MONDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KAITLYN BRISTOWE, TAYSHIA ADAMS, KATIE THURSTON
THE BACHELORETTE - “1704” – A group date of Truth or Dare seems to be all fun and games until the night takes a serious turn and the men find themselves contemplating telling Katie a slimy secret they’ve uncovered. Later, Tayshia surprises Katie with a revelation about someone from her past and the men band together to tell the truth, leaving one suitor to fend for and defend himself. Tired of questioning who is here for the right reasons, our strong-willed Bachelorette takes a stand like we’ve never seen before to ensure the house is filled with good vibes only. It’s a rollercoaster of a week, to say the least, on an all-new “The Bachelorette,” MONDAY, JUNE 28 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON, MICHAEL
THE BACHELORETTE - “1704” – A group date of Truth or Dare seems to be all fun and games until the night takes a serious turn and the men find themselves contemplating telling Katie a slimy secret they’ve uncovered. Later, Tayshia surprises Katie with a revelation about someone from her past and the men band together to tell the truth, leaving one suitor to fend for and defend himself. Tired of questioning who is here for the right reasons, our strong-willed Bachelorette takes a stand like we’ve never seen before to ensure the house is filled with good vibes only. It’s a rollercoaster of a week, to say the least, on an all-new “The Bachelorette,” MONDAY, JUNE 28 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON, THOMAS
THE BACHELORETTE - “1704” – A group date of Truth or Dare seems to be all fun and games until the night takes a serious turn and the men find themselves contemplating telling Katie a slimy secret they’ve uncovered. Later, Tayshia surprises Katie with a revelation about someone from her past and the men band together to tell the truth, leaving one suitor to fend for and defend himself. Tired of questioning who is here for the right reasons, our strong-willed Bachelorette takes a stand like we’ve never seen before to ensure the house is filled with good vibes only. It’s a rollercoaster of a week, to say the least, on an all-new “The Bachelorette,” MONDAY, JUNE 28 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KATIE THURSTON, JUSTIN View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Andrew Spencer is one of the dreamy hunks competing for Katie Thurston’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Here are 5 key things to know about this frontrunner.

Andrew Spencer, 26, is already one of the standout suitors of The Bachelorette season 17, and we’re not even halfway through the season yet. He’s looking for love just like Katie. From the get-go, Andrew S. established a solid connection with Katie.

Andrew S. is one of the contestants to keep your eye on as Katie’s journey to find her soulmate continues. Andrew S. also has a major Bachelor Nation connection you should know about. From his family to his job, here are 5 key things to know about Andrew.

Andrew Spencer
Andrew Spencer with Katie Thurston on ‘The Bachelorette.’ (ABC)

1. Andrew is a pro football player. 

Andrew currently plays professional football for the Dacia Vienna Vikings in Vienna, Austria. He started playing in Austria when he graduated from Winona State University in 2017. He played football in college as well.

Related Gallery

'The Bachelorette' Cast: Meet The 29 Men Vying For Katie Thurston's Heart In Season 17

THE BACHELORETTE - ABC's "The Bachelorette" stars Marty. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
THE BACHELORETTE - ABC's "The Bachelorette" stars Christian. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
THE BACHELORETTE - ABC's "The Bachelorette" stars Josh. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

2. His cousin is a Bachelor Nation alum!

Andrew’s cousin is Clay Harbor, who appeared on The Bachelorette season 14 and Bachelor In Paradise season 6. Clay, who is also a pro football player, revealed he gave his cousin some Bachelorette advice ahead of filming. “He’s hilarious. I just told him to be himself, make her laugh, and just go out there and have fun,” Clay told Us Weekly.

3. He lives in Austria part-time.

Andrew splits his time between Austria and Chicago. While in Austria, he’s playing professional football. When he’s living in Chicago, Andrew works as a football coach and teacher’s assistant, according to his ABC bio.

4. Andrew has always put Katie first.

In episode 4 of The Bachelorette, many of Katie’s suitors wanted to warn her about Thomas’ less-than-stellar intentions for coming on the show. Andrew was opposed to this drama and believed Katie could figure out what Thomas was up to herself. Andrew was right. Katie ended up sending Thomas home.

5. Andrew wants a big family.

Andrew revealed in his bio that he “hopes to have five kids one day.” Family is extremely important to him. He is very close with his 96-year-old grandmother.