Andrew Spencer: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Hunk Related To A ‘BiP’ Alum

Andrew Spencer is one of the dreamy hunks competing for Katie Thurston’s heart on ‘The Bachelorette.’ Here are 5 key things to know about this frontrunner.

Andrew Spencer, 26, is already one of the standout suitors of The Bachelorette season 17, and we’re not even halfway through the season yet. He’s looking for love just like Katie. From the get-go, Andrew S. established a solid connection with Katie.

Andrew S. is one of the contestants to keep your eye on as Katie’s journey to find her soulmate continues. Andrew S. also has a major Bachelor Nation connection you should know about. From his family to his job, here are 5 key things to know about Andrew.

1. Andrew is a pro football player.

Andrew currently plays professional football for the Dacia Vienna Vikings in Vienna, Austria. He started playing in Austria when he graduated from Winona State University in 2017. He played football in college as well.

2. His cousin is a Bachelor Nation alum!

Andrew’s cousin is Clay Harbor, who appeared on The Bachelorette season 14 and Bachelor In Paradise season 6. Clay, who is also a pro football player, revealed he gave his cousin some Bachelorette advice ahead of filming. “He’s hilarious. I just told him to be himself, make her laugh, and just go out there and have fun,” Clay told Us Weekly.

3. He lives in Austria part-time.

Andrew splits his time between Austria and Chicago. While in Austria, he’s playing professional football. When he’s living in Chicago, Andrew works as a football coach and teacher’s assistant, according to his ABC bio.

4. Andrew has always put Katie first.

In episode 4 of The Bachelorette, many of Katie’s suitors wanted to warn her about Thomas’ less-than-stellar intentions for coming on the show. Andrew was opposed to this drama and believed Katie could figure out what Thomas was up to herself. Andrew was right. Katie ended up sending Thomas home.

5. Andrew wants a big family.

Andrew revealed in his bio that he “hopes to have five kids one day.” Family is extremely important to him. He is very close with his 96-year-old grandmother.