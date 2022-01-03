Teddi Wright: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Who Kisses Clayton On Night 1 Of ‘The Bachelor’

In a preview for the Jan. 3 premiere of ‘The Bachelor,’ it looks like there’s a fast connection brewing between Clayton Echard and Teddi Wright!

“I don’t know what it is, it’s something about you,” Clayton Echard tells Teddi Wright during the very first cocktail party on season 26 of The Bachelor. His confession is seen in a preview for the episode, which shows sparks flying between Clayton and Teddi. “I feel the same way,” Teddi responds. “So far, so good.” The conversation ends with a passionate kiss between the two, and things are definitely heating up quickly.

“Kissing Teddi, I feel on cloud nine,” Clayton admits in a confessional. “Cloud ten, if you can even get that. I mean, I felt that spark. Wow. Chills.” Meanwhile, the other women are all looking on and in shock as Teddi gets some major attention from the Bachelor. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see how Teddi and Clayton’s connection plays out throughout the rest of the season, but so far, things are definitely looking good. Learn more about Teddi here:

1. Teddi Is A Registered Nurse

Teddi’s job on her Bachelor Bio is listed as a Surgical Unit Nurse in Highland, California. Per her Instagram page, Teddi passed the NCLEX to become a Registered Nurse in Feb. 2020.

2. Teddi Is Close With Her Family

Teddi often posts photos with her sister, Kayla Jo, and brother on Instagram. Her sister got married in 2019 and her her first child in 2020. She is currently expecting her second child, too, which means Teddi will soon have two nephews! In 2015, Teddi also wrote a special Instagram post for her mom on Mother’s Day, where she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who no one believes I’m biologically related to. Love you mama.”

3. Teddi Grew Up In A Religious Household

Teddi’s ABC bio reveals that she grew up in a “strict Christian household.” However, she says that she “lives by her own rules,” despite her upbringing. Teddi isn’t afraid to show her wild side, and is looking for a man who’s able to have fun with her. “[He] won’t be afraid to join her for a late-night skinny dip!” her ABC bio says.

4. How Old Is Teddi?

Teddi is just 24 years old, but says she’s ready to settle down despite her age. “She is a beautiful, smart and total hopeless romantic who is ready to find her soul’s counterpart,” her bio reveals. “Teddi is ready for the real thing and just wants to share her heart with someone who truly deserves it.”

5. Is Teddi On Instagram?

Teddi’s Instagram handle is @TeddiWright, so she’s easy to find. She doesn’t post very often, but when she does, she gives an insight into some of the biggest personal moments of her life, while also showing off her fashion sense and fun lifestyle. Ahead of The Bachelor premiere, she had about 2,200 followers.