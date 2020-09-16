Kylie Jenner has been showing off all kinds of sexy looks lately while playing dress up at her $36M estate. This time she donned a bright red teeny bikini to lay by her pool.

Kylie Jenner is just chilling out at her $36 million Holmby Hills, CA mansion, and when that happens, her fans get some incredible style looks! After showing off several fabulous outfits on her Instagram recently, the 23-year-old decided it was swimsuit time in two Instagram stories videos she shared with fans on Sept. 16. In the first, Kylie rocked a red string bikini top with a wide keyhole opening that showed off her famous decolletage. Kylie heaved her chest forward to Ja Rule’s “Mesmerize,” as she ran her hand through her long, sandy blonde locks.

Kylie had a gold scrunchie around her wrist for putting her hair up, while filming herself with her other hand. She used a filter to make her brown eyes green for the quick video, while wearing a gold chain tightly around her neck. The cosmetics mogul claimed she was taking a “pool day” in her caption,” but her face appeared to have a light layer of makeup on. Ky usually makes sure to put her KYLIE SKIN invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 40 Face Sunscreen on herself when she sits outdoors at her pricy pad, which she scooped up in April 2020.

The next video more clearly showed her location, as she had her bare thighs showing with her legs bent while lounging near her resort-style pool. While the water was just out of view, her basketball/tennis court could be clearly seen in front of her, along with one of the many comfy cabanas that line her pool.

Kylie swayed her legs to Akon‘s “Blame it on Me,” while relaxing on a lounger underneath a palm tree. Her mansion has played host to everything from sister Khloe Kardashian‘s lavish 36th birthday party in June, to a star-studded pool party on July 11 attended by Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez earlier in the evening before he allegedly shot her in the feet (at a different Hollywood Hills pool party). This time around it looked like Kylie was taking a quiet day just to herself to soak in the sun.

The mother of one has been modeling some gorgeous looks for her Instagram followers while hanging out at her pricy crib. On Sept. 15, she shared multiple photos wearing a body hugging Bottega Veneta short shirt dress while posing on the steps at her mansion. She paired it with the brand’s creme leather chain pouch shoulder bag, which runs a steep $5,406. But that’s a steal compared to the (at least) $24K ultra-rare, limited edition “So Black” Hermès Birkin bag, which she showed off during a tour of her enviable closet in a Sept. 15 YouYube video. Being just 23 and worth nearly a billion dollars is a very enviable thing when it comes to fashion, luxury cars and real estate. Kylie is living that lifestyle to the fullest!