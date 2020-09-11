Kylie Jenner Stuns In A Crop Top & Flaunts Her Luxury Cars Worth Over $650K In New Video

Kylie Jenner seems unbothered by ‘KUTWK’ ending, as she’s happily showing off her collection of luxury cars. The cosmetics mogul flaunted her sexy abs while posing in front of her pricey whips in a new video.

Who needs a cable reality TV show when they’ve built a near billion dollar business? Kylie Jenner hasn’t seemed to be mourning the fact that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to and end in 2021 with season 20. She already secured her bag with the sale of just over half of Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million in Nov. 2019, and already had been building up a whole fleet of luxury cars. The 23-year-old decided to take a stroll in front of some of her “babies” as she’s referred to them in the past, in two Sept. 11 Instagram stories videos.

Of course Kylie was going to make sure she looked even more delicious than her expensive whips. She rocked a tight-white crop top that showed off her toned bare abs. The entrepreneur paired it with loose navy track pants and tied a white sweatshirt around her hips, covering up her famous derriere. She wore her long auburn hair down and filmed two boomarang videos against the mirrored wall of her home garage.

Kylie stood net to her royal blue Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV. The most basic model starts at $330,000, but Kylie’s is highly customized with her electric color and her impeccable standards for what she wants in her interior. She just got another Cullinan in black in July 2020 that has a customized bubble gum pink leather interior, which took a year to make after she ordered it. Ky just flaunted the crown jewel of her car collection in a Sept. 9 Instagram photo, while holding a matching mini Hermès Kelly bag in a light pink color.

Kylie’s light blue Rolls Royce Wraith could be seen next to her royal blue Cullinan (is she color coordinating her car collection or going by brand?). She acquired that vehicle in Dec. 2018, and while the base price stars at $320K, Kylie announced all of the highly customized detailing she had done in an Instagram post at the time it arrived.

“You guys, my first custom car,” she gushed, while telling fans she had “waited months” for it. “I always wanted an ice baby blue Wraith,” she explained. She included daughter Stormi Webster, 2, in the customized ride, as “Stormi’s Mom” read the words underneath the luxury car brand’s logo, right above the line that said it was a “special build.” Kylie showed off the interior that included a sparkly silver ceiling “Wooow, I’m obsessed. Thank you so much, Rolls-Royce,” she told the company.

Kylie’s two other visible rides had car covers on them so its unclear which of her whips shared the garage with her two Rolls Royce “babies.” There was also another car parked just outside of the garage that was obscured in the video. Since Kylie has multiple homes and lots of garage space, the entire extent of her vehicle collection isn’t entirely clear. She just added a red Lamborghini, and has a customized black Ferrari, a Rolls Royce Phantom and gold Mercedes G-Wagon…and those are just some of the vehicles she’s shown off on social media. It is safe so say she has a different luxury ride for every day of the week, and then some.